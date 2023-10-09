The Bad Guys Holiday Prequel Announces Release Date, New Voice Cast

The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday features a new voice cast.

By Cameron Bonomolo

The good Bad news: The Bad Guys are back. The bad Bad news: the film's original cast — which includes Sam Rockwell, Awkwafina, and Craig Robinson — aren't returning to voice their characters in the holiday special. Netflix on Monday announced The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday, a new half-hour prequel, will premiere Thursday, November 30th. The streamer also unwrapped the first look at A Very Bad Holiday, described as a "new adventure set before the events of the feature" film about the infamous crew of animal outlaws: Mr. Wolf (Rockwell), Ms. Tarantula (Awkwafina), Mr. Shark (Robinson), Mr. Piranha (Anthony Ramos), and Mr. Snake (Marc Maron). 

Per the official synopsis: "There's nothing the Bad Guys love more than Christmas morning, because while everyone is home opening presents, it's the perfect time to execute their city-wide holiday heist. But when Christmas is unexpectedly canceled, the Bad Guys must do the unthinkable: reignite the city's holiday spirit by giving instead of taking."

the-bad-guys-a-very-bad-holiday1.png

The new voice cast includes Michael Godere (Mayor of Kingstown) as Wolf; Ezekiel Ajeigbe (Outer Banks) as Shark; Raul Ceballos (The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib) as Piranha; Chris Diamantopoulos (American Dad!) as Snake; Mallory Low (Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles) as Tarantula; and Zehra Fazal (iCarly) as Tiffany Fluffit, Keith Silverstein (Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir) as Gary the Shaved Ice Vendor and Kari Wahlgren (Star Trek: Lower Decks) as DJ Trudy Tude. 

Bret Haaland (The Penguins of Madagascar, Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness, Monsters vs. Aliens) directs the special. from DreamWorks Animation Television, also behind the holiday-themed TV specials The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants: Hack-a-Ween, Spirit Riding Free: Spirit of Christmas, Madagascar: A Little Wild: A Fang-Tastic Halloween, Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday, Madagascar: A Little Wild: Holiday Goose Chase, and The Boss Baby Christmas Bonus.

the-bad-guys-bad-holiday-special.png

The 2022 film, which is based on the blockbuster Scholastic book series by Aaron Blabey, is available to stream now on Peacock Premium. The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday is streaming November 30th on Netflix.

