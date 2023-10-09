The good Bad news: The Bad Guys are back. The bad Bad news: the film's original cast — which includes Sam Rockwell, Awkwafina, and Craig Robinson — aren't returning to voice their characters in the holiday special. Netflix on Monday announced The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday, a new half-hour prequel, will premiere Thursday, November 30th. The streamer also unwrapped the first look at A Very Bad Holiday, described as a "new adventure set before the events of the feature" film about the infamous crew of animal outlaws: Mr. Wolf (Rockwell), Ms. Tarantula (Awkwafina), Mr. Shark (Robinson), Mr. Piranha (Anthony Ramos), and Mr. Snake (Marc Maron).

Per the official synopsis: "There's nothing the Bad Guys love more than Christmas morning, because while everyone is home opening presents, it's the perfect time to execute their city-wide holiday heist. But when Christmas is unexpectedly canceled, the Bad Guys must do the unthinkable: reignite the city's holiday spirit by giving instead of taking."

The new voice cast includes Michael Godere (Mayor of Kingstown) as Wolf; Ezekiel Ajeigbe (Outer Banks) as Shark; Raul Ceballos (The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib) as Piranha; Chris Diamantopoulos (American Dad!) as Snake; Mallory Low (Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles) as Tarantula; and Zehra Fazal (iCarly) as Tiffany Fluffit, Keith Silverstein (Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir) as Gary the Shaved Ice Vendor and Kari Wahlgren (Star Trek: Lower Decks) as DJ Trudy Tude.

Bret Haaland (The Penguins of Madagascar, Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness, Monsters vs. Aliens) directs the special. from DreamWorks Animation Television, also behind the holiday-themed TV specials The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants: Hack-a-Ween, Spirit Riding Free: Spirit of Christmas, Madagascar: A Little Wild: A Fang-Tastic Halloween, Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday, Madagascar: A Little Wild: Holiday Goose Chase, and The Boss Baby Christmas Bonus.



The 2022 film, which is based on the blockbuster Scholastic book series by Aaron Blabey, is available to stream now on Peacock Premium. The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday is streaming November 30th on Netflix.