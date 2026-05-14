The Batman 2 Director Teases Sequel Cast (& Promises More to Come)

While filming on The Batman Part II doesn’t kick off until June, things are getting well underway when it comes to getting ready for production on the eagerly anticipated sequel. Last week, filmmaker Matt Reeves shared a set of photos featuring the Batmobile as part of film testing for the movie, revealing the iconic vehicle in the snow and now, he’s just dropped another big update, this time in terms of the film’s cast. On social medial Reeves shared a series of GIFs from The Batman welcoming back various characters—offering up a tease of the sequel’s cast and promising more to come.

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Over the course of a handful of posts to X (formerly Twitter), Reeves shared glimpses of Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell as Oz Cobb/The Penguin, Jayme Lawson as Bella Real, and Gil Perez-Abraham as Officer Martinez. Each GIF was shared with a caption that included some version of the phrase “my friend” with the exception of Perez-Abraham’s post which was simply captioned, “Hey! Mr. Martinez!”

More Casting Announcements Could Be Coming

Reeves ended his postings on Wednesday by promising that more would be coming on Thursday and while we’re not entirely certain exactly what he will share, it seems likely that it will be more casting information. We know that Sebastian Stan will be joining the cast as Harvey Dent for the sequel. We also know that Scarlett Johansson and Charles Dance have also been added to the cast, though it’s not certain yet exactly who they are playing. It’s possible that further updates from Reeves could reveal those roles—or at least help eliminate some of the options.

One thing that fans are hoping for as Reeves reveals more about The Batman Part II, however, is the identity of the series’ main villain. The film’s antagonist is one of the mysteries of the upcoming sequel, though the previously shared images of the Batmobile have some fans speculating that Mr. Freeze could end up factoring in, despite Reeves having previously said the film’s villain will be one that has never really been done in a movie before. For now, what Reeves is sharing on social media is at least giving us a few answers to questions about the long-awaited sequel and helping to drive up excitement for the film, which isn’t expected in theaters until October 1, 2027.

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