The Batman Part II's Jeffrey Wright Is "Waiting Patiently" for Sequel Script

2022's The Batman was easily one of the most buzzed-about DC films in recent memory, offering a surprising standalone take on the Dark Knight's iconic mythos. A sequel to the saga, titled The Batman Part II, has been greenlit and confirmed for a fall 2025 release date, and fans are eagerly awaiting any sort of hint at what the film will bring. In a recent interview with Variety's Award Circuit Podcast, Jim Gordon actor Jeffrey Wright joked that although the world might want a breakdown of The Batman Part II's plot, he is actually still waiting on a script from director and co-writer Matt Reeves.

"Here's the beginning, middle, and end laid out for you," Wright joked, before revealing, "I have not read the script. I have not received the script. I'm waiting patiently. But I'll tell you what? As soon as I get it, I'll call you. I'll send a copy right over to you. On the off chance that Matt Reeves hears this, the hairs on the back of his neck are going to stand up."

What Is The Batman Sequel About?

Plot details regarding The Batman Part II are currently a mystery, although it is expected to feature the return of Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle / Catwoman, and more of the original film's cast.

"I mean, I can't give an update on that in terms of specifics, except to tell you that we are hard at work on the script," Reeves told ComicBook.com in an interview last year. "My partner and I are deep in it and I'm excited about what we're going to do."

Is The Batman Part II in the New DCU?

It has already been confirmed that The Batman Part II will be operating as a DC Elseworlds project, separate from James Gunn and Peter Safran's upcoming DC Universe of movies and Max-exclusive television shows.

"Matt is working on [The] Batman 2, which he thinks of it as a Batman crime saga, which also includes The Penguin TV series," Gunn previously said when asked about the project. "And it is its own thing, and he's hard at work on that. He came in and pitched us some amazing, really cool stuff the other day. Our plan is for that to continue."

Is The Batman Getting a Spinoff?

In addition to the proper sequel, the saga of The Batman is set to be expanded upon with The Penguin, a Max-exclusive series centered around Colin Farrell's The Penguin. The series is confirmed to be making its debut on the streaming platform at some point in 2024, with an ensemble cast that also includes Cristin Milioti as Sofia Falcone, Clancy Brown as Salvatore Maroni, as well as Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo, and Deirdre O'Connell.

"I don't know that it's necessarily tentpole fatigue as much as it is a sameness of storytelling," HBO executive Casey Bloys explained in a recent appearance. "I think the key, even within DC, is trying to tell different stories in different styles, to not try to do the same show over and over and over again. I would say Peacemaker is a very different show tonally than The Penguin. So, there's not a uniformity to the storytelling and I think that helps. Unfortunately, Marvel, as good as their shows are, there's probably been a lot of them. That's one of the advantages we have at Warner Bros. is it's not just one set of stories. There's a lot of stories you can go to."

The Batman Part II is currently scheduled to debut in theaters on October 3, 2025.