The Batman Star Wants to Explore Their Character's Personal Life in Part II

The Batman was one of the most buzzed-about superhero adaptations in recent years, and it's pretty safe to say that fans are excited to see the film's sequel. The Batman Part II is awaiting production and currently scheduled to debut in October 2025, and it sounds like one of the film's cast members has a particular arc in mind. In a recent interview with Discussing Film, Jeffrey Wright advocated for exploring the personal life of his character, James Gordon, in The Batman Part II, arguing that his character has a similar sort of dual role within the community as Batman.

"Well, it's probably not a good idea to get too far ahead of Matt [Reeves]," Wright argued. "One of the things that I've spoken about with him a little bit is, in playing the role, I wondered about his private life and I wonder about people who have the level of responsibility that he has, having that public face of rectitude and goodness. I wonder what lies underneath Commissioner Gordon because the Batman wears his cowl but, in some ways, Gordon wears a mask too. Gordon represents justice in a way through his type of righteousness, not sanctimony, and I wonder what might lie behind that mask with the sacrifices that he may have to consider because he gives so much to this public persona and his civic duty. What's the bearing of all that on him, underneath his mask? Those are questions that might be interesting to pursue, but we'll see. I'm looking forward to the opportunity to read and dive back into it, but I know as much as you know about it at the moment. We'll get there!"

What Is The Batman Sequel About?

Plot details regarding The Batman Part II are currently a mystery, although it is expected to feature the return of Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle / Catwoman, and more of the original film's cast.

"I mean, I can't give an update on that in terms of specifics, except to tell you that we are hard at work on the script," Reeves told ComicBook.com in an interview last year. "My partner and I are deep in it and I'm excited about what we're going to do."

Is The Batman Part II in the New DCU?

It has already been confirmed that The Batman Part II will be operating as a DC Elseworlds project, separate from James Gunn and Peter Safran's upcoming DC Universe of movies and Max-exclusive television shows.

"Matt is working on [The] Batman 2, which he thinks of it as a Batman crime saga, which also includes The Penguin TV series," Gunn previously said when asked about the project. "And it is its own thing, and he's hard at work on that. He came in and pitched us some amazing, really cool stuff the other day. Our plan is for that to continue."

The Batman Part II is currently scheduled to debut in theaters on October 3, 2025.