The Batman Actor Peter Sarsgaard Says Robert Pattinson Looks "Really Cool"

The world got their first look at Robert Pattinson's Batman in a surprise video earlier this year, and unfortunately production on The Batman was shut down not long after due to the spread of the coronavirus. Fans have had to hold onto that look of the character since filming had to stop and set photos dried up, but if the cast of the movie is to be believed we're in for a treat. Speaking in a new interview, co-star Peter Sarsgaard had high praise for Pattinson and his look in the film, showing appreciation for some of the actor's recent works as well.

"He looks amazing. I have to say, he really, really does," Sarsgaard told The Hollywood Reporter. "The work he was doing was really cool. I really dug his Batman, and I can’t wait to see it [on-screen]. I think he’s a very interesting actor, and I’ve liked him in a number of things. I loved him in the Safdie brothers movie [Good Time] that he did. He was so good in that movie. And I actually really liked this one he just did. It’s crazy, to me, the comedy movie he just did with Willem Dafoe. The Lighthouse. It’s so strange and awesome. He’s just an interesting, interesting actor."

The outlet also asked which nickname was being used most often for the actor, "Battinson or R-Batz" with Sarsgaard replying with a laugh: "I have not heard either."

It has been theorized by some that Peter Sarsgaard is playing none other than famous Batman foe Harvey Dent aka Two-Face in the new film. This speculation stems from the official announcement by Warner Bros. that his character is Gotham City District Attorney Gil Colson, with many assuming the name to be a false one. Sarsgaard didn't outright deny this in an interview before, hilariously answering "Wow. Cool. Very interesting."

Fans will no doubt continue to assume he's playing the character as Matt Reeves' upcoming film has no shortage of Bat-villains. Zoe Kravitz will star in the film as Catwoman, with Paul Dano as The Riddler, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, and Colin Farrel as The Penguin.

Though the UK has started to lift restriction on feature film and television productions across the pond, it's unclear when The Batman will resume production (though another high-profile movie filming in the UK is gearing up to restart in July). To account for the time they've been on hiatus, Warner Bros. Pictures has already delayed the film from July of 2021 to October of next year.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.