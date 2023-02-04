The Batman: Liam Neeson Comments on Possible Return as Villain

Warner Bros. Discovery is getting ready to reboot and rebrand their DC Comics franchise, and they hired James Gunn and Peter Safran to take over as co-CEOs of the newly minted DC Studios. Gunn and Safran announced 2-3 years of their Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters slate, and it included projects like Superman: Legacy, The Authority, Swamp Thing, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and even The Brave and the Bold. The latter of which is set to introduce yet another new Batman, but don't worry; they have no plans of ending Robert Pattinson's tenure and the Dark Knight. Gunn and Safran revealed that they do not intend on having both films released around the same time and that they would clearly label The Batman Part II as not a part of the DC Universe but DC Elseworlds. Not much is known about what director Matt Reeves and Pattinson will do next, but the film is set to be released on October 3rd, 2025. Fans have been wondering who could be the film's next villain and nothing has even been hinted at. Batman Begins star Liam Neeson was recently asked if he'd return as a villain in The Batman universe, and the actor had a pretty interesting reply.

"'Would I play a villain in the latest reincarnation of Batman?' No, I've already done that in Batman Begins with Christian Bale," Neeson answered in the video from Men's Health. "I was Ra's Al Ghul. He wasn't really a bad guy. He was trying to reorganize the world as it needs to be organized."

"No, I wouldn't and I hear the latest Batman is like 3 hours long. Hello?" The Batman Begins star jokingly added before making a snoring sound.

Gunn and Safran began their jobs as Co-CEO's of DC Studios last year and it's safe to say that the future of DC is looking bright. When the duo was announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery boss, they released a statement on their excitement for the job.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

