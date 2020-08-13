The Batman Writer Says Matt Reeves' Vision Will "Blow Everyone Away"

Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson's new take on Batman is making its way to theaters next year, but we still don't know much about what the film's story will entail. We know that Catwoman, The Riddler, and The Penguin will be involved. We know the movie will feature a younger version of Bruce Wayne than we've seen in recent years. That's about it. Details are scarce, but the hype couldn't be higher.

ComicBook.com recently caught up with screenwriter Mattson Tomlin who co-wrote The Batman with Reeves. Like everyone else, Tomlin couldn't really say anything about the movie, but he did let us know that Reeves is bringing something worth waiting for.

"Getting to be involved in it is a literal dream come true," Tomlin said. "I owe so much Matt Reeves. He has made me a better writer, pound for pound, and he is just going to blow everybody away with what's doing."

There's no telling what Tomlin is referring to when he says Reeves is going to blow us away, but it can only mean good things. Expectations for Reeves' take on Batman are incredibly high, considering his success with the Planet of the Apes franchise and the all-star cast he has compiled for his DC debut.

The Batman should have finished production already, but circumstances unfortunately changed when the coronavirus pandemic caused productions around the world to shut down. Reeves and his team will likely be getting back to work next month, moving to a studio as opposed to filming on location, but that won't bring any kind of changes to the film itself.

"No. I mean, the movie is the movie, and I think that right now the plan is to just execute that vision," Tomlin told us. "They were quite a ways into shooting as it was. And so it really is just how do you finish safely? How do you make sure that everybody can show up for work and then go home and all be okay?"

While filming isn't yet finished, we will likely get some more information, and maybe even some footage, when The Batman is presented at DC Fandome on August 22nd.

The Batman is currently set to arrive in theaters on October 1, 2021.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.