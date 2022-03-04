The Batman Set Photo Suggests Another DC Villain Is Active

✖

Photos from the set of The Batman are surfacing online. One suggests the film may take place in the recent past. Some of them indicate the existence of several other members of the Justice League in this universe. Another hints at a connection to iconic Batman villain Mr. Freeze. But there may also be a hint that another Batman villain exists in The Batman's universe. Entertainment anchor Jake Hamilton shared a photo from the set that shows several torn posters clinging to Gotham City's walls. The sheets are political in nature, calling for the destruction of GothCorp, a major corporation in the city. One instance of the letter "A" is stylized with a circle around it, recreating the symbol for anarchy. With its straight lines and upright orientation, this particular styling is also a recreation of the logo for one of Batman's rogues, Anarky.

Alan Grant and Norm Breyfogle created Anarky, whose first appearance came in Detective Comics #608 in 1989. Anarky's real name is Lonnie Machin, and he's a highly-intelligent and philosophically-minded teenager with anarchist leanings. After seeing the corruption in the world around him, Machin was inspired by Batman to study martial arts, technology, and other disciplines to fight for his cause as the vigilante Anarky.

Wait — is the THE FLASH logo on the Chicago set of THE BATMAN?! pic.twitter.com/p2pRpBv6kn — Jake Hamilton (@JakesTakes) October 17, 2020

Batman disapproves of Anarky due to his often reckless methods and extremist philosophies. Where Batman targets criminals, Anarky targets entities he sees as symbols of oppression, most often corporations. That makes GothCorp an obvious target for the character if he exists in The Batman's universe.

Whether Anarky has anything to do with The Batman's plot remains unknown. It's possible the appearance o the "A" logo is a simple Easter egg or that the resemblance to Anarky's symbol is unintentional. For now, it is one more mystery surrounding the next Batman movie.

The Batman is currently filming in Liverpool while sets are under construction for the production's upcoming move to Chicago. The film stars Robert Pattison as Batman, with Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Jim Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falconi, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Barry Keoghan as Stanley Merkel, Jayme Lawson as Bella Reál, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and Colin Farrell as The Penguin.

Do you think Anarky has a role to play in The Batman? Let us know what you think in the comments section. The Batman opens in theaters on March 4, 2022.