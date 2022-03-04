The Batman: Now a New Set Photo Teases the Flash Exists in Reboot Universe

✖

Matt Reeves' The Batman is an entirely new take on the Caped Crusader. Even if that's the case, fans should still be expecting to see some familiar faces in the new universe the filmmaker is establishing. Earlier this week, fans were treated to set photos of Halloween-goers wearing costumes of Superman and Wonder Woman, essentially confirming the existence of those heroes in this universe. Now, another set photo has surfaced that includes the logo for DC's The Flash, also suggesting the fan-favorite speedster exists in some shape, way, or form in the universe The Batman is set in.

Shared to Twitter by FOX32's Jake Hamilton, a grungy poster can be seen hanging on a beam that reads "Stab Out The Eye," and "Destroy GothCorp." Near the poster is then another ripped flyer or sticker of some sort that includes the iconic insignia of The Flash.

Wait — is the THE FLASH logo on the Chicago set of THE BATMAN?! pic.twitter.com/p2pRpBv6kn — Jake Hamilton (@JakesTakes) October 17, 2020

Interestingly enough, GothCorp was an entity first introduced in Batman: The Animated Series and was responsible for the mishap that turned Dr. Victor Fries into Mr. Freeze in the series.

Principal photography has recently shifted from Liverpool to Chicago, where the new set photos are being captured. According to an appearance by Reeves at DC FanDome earlier this year, he wanted to film in Liverpool to give the movie audiences in the United States a sense of separation from reality when it came to the architecture involved in Gotham City.

“[That] was I wanted to present it in a way that was really fleshed out, I wanted it to feel like an American city you'd never been to. I mean other iterations... the Burton one had very, very, theatrical, beautiful sets - and Nolan had the version that he created in Batman Begins and that was... parts of Chicago and parts of Pittsburgh,” he added. “And what we're trying to do is create a version of it that you haven't seen before.”

“So some of the locations that we've chosen... let's say there's like, we have like a Gotham square, so that's like Times Square right now, if we shot it in Times Square then you'd be like I guess Gotham is New York. But in our case, it's actually going to be Liverpool,” Reeves continued. “And the idea is to go to Liverpool, where there's all the sort of the foundation of the Gothic architecture, and then add all of the more modern structures in through CG... Now that I've floated off course I've told you what it is... so that aspect of Gotham and realizing it has been for me, one of the great pleasures in getting to make the movie."

The Batman is set for release on March 4, 2022.

