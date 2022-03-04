The Batman Soars in New Set Photo Stunt

✖

Production continues on Warner Bros. upcoming reboot of the Dark Knight detective as cameras are rolling on The Batman in Liverpool (with sets being built for it in Chicago as we speak). Plenty of set photos from the film have made their way online in recent days but tonight's might be the most interesting. Perched atop The Royal Liver Building was Robert Pattinson's stuntman, clad in the new Batsuit but also sporting a wing suit and seemingly preparing to jump down and glide through the city streets (though that will almost certainly be augmented with CG in the final cut). You can check out the two photos of the moment below!

This marks the latest photo to appear online with Pattinson's stunt double in the suit, with previous photos popping up showing him riding the new Bat-motorcycle. Though only a small fraction of the movie was shot before the COVID-19 pandemic, there was clearly plenty of explosive and action-packed scenes shot with the stunt crew as the first trailer from DC FanDome showed off plenty of them.

(Photo: Colin McPherson/Getty Images)

(Photo: Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images)

Filmmaker Matt Reeves, the mind behind War for the Planet of the Apes and Cloverfield, steps behind the camera for the new film. Reeves broke down his thought process behind his version of the character at DC FanDome back in August, revealing some new details about this world and his Batman.

"One of the things that I think is interesting is learning how to be Batman, you know, the whole idea, this is all an experiment in the movie," Reeves said. "The idea is that we're in Year Two. It's the Gotham experiment, it's a criminal... experiment he's trying to figure out what he can do that can finally change this place. In our story, he's in that mode that's where you meet him and you see that he is charting what he's doing and it seems that he's not having any of the effect that he wants to have yet and that is when the murders start to happen and then the murders begin to describe sort of the history of Gotham in a way that only reinforces what he knows about constant. It opens up a whole new world of corruption that went much farther."

We'll have to wait a little longer to see Pattinson and his stuntman in action though as Warner Bros. Pictures has delayed the movie once again. The Batman's release date is now scheduled for March 4, 2022.