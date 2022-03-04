The Batman: Jayme Lawson Reveals First Details About Her New Character

✖

Production on The Batman continues even after a stuntperson tested positive for COVID-19. Actress Jayme Lawson says she feels safe on set despite the pandemic, and now she's opening up a bit about her character in the film. Lawson plays Bella Real, a politician with grassroots support running to become mayor of Gotham City. She tells The Hollywood Reporter that keeping her nerves calm when acting opposite stars like Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, and Colin Farrell was an unachievable task. "I don't think I did," she said, laughing. "I still haven't. To be quite honest, I am bluffing every day."

Luckily the fake it until you make it mentality works well with the role she is playing. "And I think that ties in with my character," Lawson says. "She's gotta fake it till she makes it. She's running up against the big dogs. And so there's not much transformation that's happening when I show up on set. I am surrounded by a lot of great talent and I've just gotta fake it. So I will be as nervous as can be, but I can't let it be known. So I just do what I've gotta do. It's working out so far, so that's good."

Matt Reeves is directing The Batman. The film stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne during the early years of his career as Batman. Zoë Kravitz is playing Selina Kyle, the cat burglar known as Catwoman, who is sometimes romantically entangled with Batman. Paul Dano is Edward Nashton, a version of The Riddler. John Turturro is Carmine Falcone, a Gotham crime boss, while Collin Farrell plays Oswald "Oz" Cobblepot, a.k.a. The Penguin.

Warner Bros. rescheduled The Batman's release due to the coronavirus pandemic's effects, but Reeves remains confident in the process. "It was going great," Reeves told The Daily Beast in April. "We shot about a quarter of the movie so far; we have three quarters to go. And when the time is right, and it's safe to do so, we'll return to it. It was a really exciting period to be exploring. Robert is a fantastic actor, and we have so many great actors in it! It's been really, really exciting to go on this journey with them, and to feel like we are trying to do something different."

Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb