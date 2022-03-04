The Batman: HBO Max Spinoff Showrunner Exits Due to Creative Differences

✖

Filmmaker Matt Reeves is crafting an entire universe in Gotham City, beginning with The Batman, which is set to arrive in theaters in 2022. The next project in the franchise is a gritty crime drama on HBO Max that will explore the roots of corruption throughout the Gotham City Police Department, ultimately leading to the necessity for the Dark Knight in the first place. Boardwalk Empire creator was set to serve as writer and showrunner for the series, a seemingly perfect fit for anyone who has watched his work. Unfortunately, it appears Reeves will now be searching for a new creative partner to bring the show to life.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Winter has departed the HBO Max project due to creative differences with Reeves and the other producers. His vision for the show was clearly different from what they have in mind, so Winter will be leaving his position as showrunner.

The spinoff doesn't have a title or release date just yet, but we do know it will be focusing on the corrupt Gotham City Police Department. The premise and timeline of the series has led many to wonder whether or not Jeffrey Wright will be appearing, reprising his role as Jim Gordon from The Batman.

Reeves explained earlier this year that the show will be told from the point of view of a corrupt Gotham City police officer. It will take place before the events of the movie, when a masked vigilante "starts to unsettle the city."

“Our collaboration with Warner Bros. and DC allows us to elaborate and grow fan connections across these powerful brands for years to come. This is Batman as most audiences have never seen before and we know fans will want to spend more time in this new world inspired by the film,” said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer, HBO Max, president TNT, TBS, and TruTV.

Robert Pattinson will star in The Batman as Bruce Wayne, though it seems unlikely that he will appear on the TV show in any substantial capacity. The film also stars Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Colin Farrell, Paul Dano, Peter Sarsgaard, John Turturro, and Andy Serkis.

The Batman is currently set to arrive in theaters on March 4, 2022.