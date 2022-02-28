ComicBook CRAM Presents: The Batman

Batman is certainly no stranger to the world of movies, with cinematic sagas surrounding the character popping up across the past half-century. This month, a new chapter of the Dark Knight’s onscreen tenure will be unleashed with The Batman, the long-awaited and highly-anticipated movie relaunch of the character’s mythos. Existing in its own corner of the DC multiverse, The Batman follows its titular character during his second year of fighting crime as he pursues the Riddler, a serial killer who targets elite Gotham City citizens. He uncovers corruption that connects to his own family during the investigation, and is forced to make new allies to catch the Riddler and bring the corrupt to justice.

From the jump, there’s been a lot that has made DC fans excited for The Batman, from Matt Reeves directing and co-writing the project to an all-star cast that includes Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Colin Farrell, Jeffrey Wright, and John Turturro. Beyond that, there’s also the question of how the film recons with Batman’s decades and decades of mythos — and our ComicBook CRAM is here to help break it all down. In the days leading up to The Batman, our experts will look at the Caped Crusader’s history both on the screen and on the page, and the various supporting characters and elements (even the soundtracks) that have helped bring that to life.

