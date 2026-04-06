The Batman’s Robert Pattinson Reveals Surprising Comparison for Sequel (And I’m Excited)

The Robert Pattinson Batman sequel has a release date, and it is about to start shooting, and now the star has fans wondering what to expect from the new movie. The first movie was unlike any other Batman movie released for several reasons. When Robert Pattinson was cast as Bruce Wayne/Batman, it caused fear in many fans, but the performance he delivered took Batman in a fresh new direction, and it sounds like the sequel will be an even different look at the Caped Crusader. Pattinson has even said that this will be a very different look at the popular DC Comics hero.

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In an interview with Filme Gitmeden Önce, Robert Pattinson said he is excited about filming the new Batman movie and offered up a hint at what fans might expect from the sequel. “I mean, the script is so good…. I think it’s kind of crazy. The first one was like a little bit of a different type of Batman movie, and this is like really a different type of Batman movie,: Pattinson said. “I think hopefully people will be really pleasantly surprised by it. Yeah, I’m really excited.”

What Will The Batman Sequel Look Like?

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros.

These comments by Robert Pattinson are very intriguing, and quite exciting for people who have been wanting to see a different Batman for years now. There have been several different interpretations of Batman over the years. Adam West was campy. Michael Keaton was more of a gothic look at the hero. Both Val Kilmer and George Clooney offered up a more colorful comic book look at the hero and Christian Bale brought a noir look to the hero.

After Ben Affleck presented an older more violent Batman, Robert Pattinson somehow delivered something none of his predecessors had before. Pattinson’s The Batman was the first time that Bruce Wayne became an afterthought, as Batman seemed to consider Wayne to be a distraction from his role as Gotham City’s protector. Even more than that, The Batman presented him as a genuine detective for the first time, which was highly important from the star of Detective Comics.

The Matt Reeves’ movie also shined a light on real-world issues, with the easily manipulated men with fragile egos pulled around like puppets by the Riddler giving Batman a very different villain to face. By the time Batman approached Riddler in jail, the movie looked like no other Batman movie in history. Now, Robert Pattinson said this one will be an even “different type of Batman movie.”

What this means will determine if the Reeves’ movies will be seen as a success in the future. James Gunn seems excited about the direction of the story, and Reeves proved that he could do great, original storyline out of classic material with the Planet of the Apes franchise. The plot remains a mystery, although Scarlett Johansson and Sebastian Stan have signed on for roles, and some think they will play Gilda Gold (Dent) and Harvey Dent, making one wonder what Reeves might be planning. From Pattinson’s words, The Batman sequel will be something special. The Batman 2 hits theaters on October 1, 2027.

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