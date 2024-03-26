X-Men '97 Sets New Disney+ Record





X-Men '97 is a hit with the masses. According to Disney+, over four million people tuned into the premiere of X-Men '97 during its first five days on Disney+, setting a new benchmark for the streaming. Those stats, according to Disney, mean X-Men '97 is now the most-watched animated premiere since 2021's What If...? Season One premiere from Marvel Studios. That means the latest Marvel premiere earned more watches than Young Jedi Adventures, Iwaju, and both seasons of the streamer's Proud Family reboot.

The show is nothing short of a critical sensation, logging a 97-percent Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The service also lists a highly favorable 92-percent Fresh Audience Score as well. ComicBook.com's Jamie Jirak was one of the many critics to give X-Men '97 a perfect rating, saying it should be the template on how to successfully reboot a television show.

"Whether your favorite is Scott, Jean, Storm, Rogue, Gambit, Jubilee, Beast, Morph, Bishop, or Magneto – or if you've never seen an episode of X-Men: The Animated Series in your life – you will not be disappointed by this next phase of Marvel Animation," Jirak wrote in her review. "If the rest of the season is on par with the first three episodes, X-Men '97 will go down in history as one of the best examples of how to properly execute a television reboot."

The voice cast of X-Men '97 includes Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, JP Karliak as Morph, Lenore Zann as Rogue, George Buza as Beast, AJ LoCascio as Gambit, Holly Chou as Jubilee, Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop, Matthew Waterson as Magneto, and Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler. Beau DeMayo served as head writer; episodes are directed by Jake Castorena, Chase Conley and Emi Yonemura, and the series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso and DeMayo.

New episodes of X-Men '97 debut on Wednesdays exclusively on Disney+.