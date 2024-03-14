The Bear Reportedly Renewed for Season 4 Before Season 3 Even Premieres

Yes, chef, The Bear might be continuing beyond Season 3. On Thursday, reports indicated that The Bear, the Emmy-winning hit series from FX on Hulu, has already quietly been renewed for a fourth season. This comes several months before Season 3 of The Bear, which was renewed back in November and has been filming in Chicago, Illinois, is expected to premiere in June. FX has not officially confirmed a Season 4 renewal.

According to reports, Seasons 3 and 4 of The Bear will film back to back, with the local Chicago outlet Reel Chicago previously reporting that series creator and showrunner Christopher Storer would only do additional episodes within that filming schedule. Their report also states that these Season 4 episodes "will take us to the end of the series."

What Is The Bear Season 3 About?

While plot details surrounding Season 3 of The Bear have yet to be confirmed, series star Jeremy Allen White previously hinted that it will be a return to the structure of the show's first season.

"I'll tell you the truth, which is I think they've written a couple scripts. I have not read any," White shared in December of last year. "I do know in January I'm going to spend a fair amount of time getting together with some chefs. There'll be a menu set, I believe, that's going to be for the restaurant in the third season. And I know that I'm going to start putting together that menu with different chefs and cooking and just trying to get prepared to do more of that stuff on camera."

"We all did a lot of preparation before the first season," White continued. "I went to culinary school and I spent a lot of time in restaurants and stuff. And then, for the second season, so much of it was about putting the restaurant together, so there wasn't that much cooking. But now, in the third season, I think we're going to go back to that functioning kitchen atmosphere that we had in the first."

What Is The Bear About?

In The Bear, a young chef, Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto, inherits his family's Italian beef sandwich shop after the suicide of his older brother. He comes home to Chicago to run it, leaving behind his world of working in Michelin star restaurants. He is left to deal with his brother's unresolved debts, a rundown kitchen, and an unruly staff, while dealing with his own pain and family trauma.

The cast of The Bear includes White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Abby Elliott, and Matty Matheson. Various guest stars on the series include Jon Bernthal, Jamie Lee Curtis, Gillian Jacobs, Will Poulter, Bob Odenkirk, Sarah Paulson, John Mulaney, Alex Moffat, and Olivia Colman.

What do you think of The Bear reportedly being renewed for Season 4? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

h/t: Deadline