The Bob's Burgers Movie Digital and Blu-ray Release Announced, Bonus Features Revealed

News came just last week that the highly anticipated The Bob's Burgers Movie would be debuting on Hulu and HBO Max next month, while today brings the exciting news that the film will also be available on Digital HD, Blu-ray, and DVD next month. As every movie fan knows, while it's exciting to be able to easily access a film on a subscription streaming service, making the film an official part of your collection also offers access to a number of fascinating special features that let you dive even deeper into the experience. Learn more about the special features on The Bob's Burgers Movie's home video release before it hits Digital HD on July 12th and Blu-ray and DVD on July 19th.

The Bob's Burgers Movie is an animated musical comedy-mystery-adventure based on the long-running, Emmy award-winning series. After a ruptured water main creates a sinkhole in front of Bob's Burgers and blocks the entrance, Bob and Linda Belcher struggle to keep the business afloat, and the kids try to solve a mystery that could save the restaurant.

BONUS FEATURES*

Audio Commentary

Watch the movie with audio commentary by H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, Kristen Schaal, Directors Loren Bouchard, and Bernard Derriman, Writer Nora Smith and Production Designer Ruben Hickman.

Featurette

Making Of the Movie: Bob's Burgers Creator Loren Bouchard talks about turning Bob's Burgers the TV show into Bob's Burgers the show that's a movie.

Theatrical Short (Seen Only in Limited Theaters)

My Butt Has a Fever – Theatrical Version: The Belcher children perform in the school talent show in order to share their very important and powerful message.

My Butt Has a Fever – Animatic Version: A look Behind-the-scenes, the animatic of the theatrical short My Butt Has a Fever.

Deleted Scenes

Metal Detector: Bob and Linda go to City Hall in a version of the movie where they went to City Hall.

Burning Piers: The turbulent history of Wonder Wharf.

Grover's Office: Bob and Linda go to Grover's office in a version of the movie where they went to Grover's Office.

Deleted Scenes with Audio Commentary

The Movie We Didn't Make: Creator Loren Bouchard and Writer Nora Smith discuss trying to make a movie, particularly The Bob's Burger Movie.

Metal Detector: Bob and Linda go to City Hall, with commentary by Creator Loren Bouchard and Writer Nora Smith.

Burning Piers: The turbulent history of Wonder Wharf, with commentary by Creator Loren Bouchard and Writer Nora Smith.

Grover's Office: Bob and Linda go to Grover's Office, with commentary by Creator Loren Bouchard and Writer Nora Smith.

Animation Extras – Animatics

"Sunny Side Up Summer" Storyboards and Rough Animation: The work-in-progress not-even-color-yet animatic of the song "Sunny Side Up Summer."

"Lucky Ducks" Storyboards and Rough Animation: The work-in-progress not-even-color-yet animatic of the song "Lucky Ducks."

"Not That Evil" Storyboards and Rough Animation Featuring David Wain: David Wain performs an entire dance routine, with no formal training, to his character Grover's song "Not That Evil." Plays alongside the song's animatic.

"End Credits" Storyboards and Rough Animation: The work-in-progress animatic of the End Credits, comes with provocative dance moves and unconventional rhythm.

Animation Extras – Animating the Scene

Linda Through the Pass-Through with Commentary by Director Bernard Derriman: The progression of a scene from storyboard to animation, with commentary by Director Bernard Derriman, and also Linda is in it.

Bob And Linda Go to The Bank: A time-lapse of the bank scene being animated.

Bob And Linda Go to The Bank with Commentary by Director Bernard Derriman: A time-lapse of the bank scene being animated, with commentary by Director Bernard Derriman.

Louise Grabs the Fuse: A time-lapse of the "Louise Grabs the Fuse" scene being animated.

Louise Grabs the Fuse with Commentary by Director Bernard Derriman: A time-lapse of the "Louise Grabs the Fuse" scene being animated, with commentary by Director Bernard Derriman.

*bonus features vary by product and retailer

The Bob's Burgers Movie hits Digital HD on July 12th and Blu-ray and DVD on July 19th.

