Jim Henson’s 'The Dark Crystal' Gets an Exclusive Vinyl Soundtrack Release

Jim Henson's masterpiece The Dark Crystal celebrated its 35th anniversary last year, and a special deluxe vinyl soundtrack featuring Trevor Jones' musical score was released to mark the occasion. Finding one of those original releases for the standard price is no easy task at the moment, but the good news is that ThinkGeek has just launched their own exclusive picture disc edition which you can order right here for $39.99. Grab one while you can because only 500 individually numbered copies exist.

The exclusive picture disc features a full image of the main characters on the front and shard on the reverse. Previous versions of The Dark Crystal deluxe vinyl soundtrack were limited to basic color variations. Beyond the aesthetics, you'll be treated to over 40 minutes of music composed by Trevor Jones that was arranged specifically for an album listening experience. The release also includes a 24-page photo booklet with rare photos, production art, and more. The full list of specs and a track list can be found below.

The Dark Crystal Deluxe Vinyl Soundtrack

Officially-licensed The Dark Crystal collectible

Picture disc with main characters on the front and shard on the reverse is a ThinkGeek exclusive

Original Motion Picture Soundtrack from the Jim Henson masterpiece

Deluxe 35th anniversary edition

Over 40 minutes of music from The Dark Crystal

Music composed by Trevor Jones

Performed by the London Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Marcus Dods

Arranged specifically for an album listening experience

Edition Size: 500

Individually numbered in silver foil on the back of the album cover

Comes in a heavyweight gatefold jacket

Includes a 24-page photo booklet, which includes rarely seen production photos, interviews, original poster art from around the world, and concept art from The Jim Henson Company archives

Plus all new original artwork by Josh Bodwell

Includes vinyl record album, gatefold album cover, and photo booklet

Track Listing:

Side A

• Overture (3:07)

• The Power Ceremony (3:50)

• The Storm (1:00)

• The Mystic Master Dies (0:47)

• The Funerals / Jen's Journey (5:23)

• The Skeksis Duel (2:37)

• The Pod Dance (3:09)

Side B

• Love Theme (3:13)

• Gelfling Song (2:15)

• The Gelfling Ruins (2:41)

• The Landstrider Journey (0:40)

• The Great Conjunction (4:10)

• Finale (7:14)

