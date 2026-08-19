Released 38 Years Ago, This Horror Sequel Improved the Franchise in One Major Way and Was an ’80s Hit

It’s been said that the best movies are timeless, but when it comes to ’80s horror, some of its lasting appeal comes from its ability to transport you back to that era. Whether it’s the clothes, the hair, or the music, many of the greatest ’80s horror flicks stand as time capsules for the decade. 38 years ago, one of horror’s most beloved franchises released a sequel that would exemplify this: A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master opened in theaters on August 19th, 1988, earning nearly $50 million at the box office — the biggest earnings for the franchise at the time.

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It’s for good reason. Between the colorful visuals, creative kills, and likeable cast, there’s a lot to love about The Dream Master. But there’s one area where the film outshines the other Elm Street films: its soundtrack. Featuring songs from such artists as Sinéad O’Connor and Dramarama, the music of The Dream Master cements it as the most ’80s-feeling Elm Street film, earning it the nickname, “The MTV Nightmare.”

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4 Has a Killer Soundtrack

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In many ways, The Dream Master is as much an expansion of its predecessor, Dream Warriors, as it is a continuation. Not only does it continue its story, but The Dream Master also takes what worked in Dream Warriors and cranks it up to eleven. The death scenes are much more elaborate, and the film’s visuals, courtesy of director Renny Harlin, are colorful and dreamlike. This level of spectacle would also translate to The Dream Master’s soundtrack, which is still a bop 38 years later.

Now, The Dream Master’s use of music is an accomplishment that is first rooted in the preceding film, Dream Warriors: it was that film that included a theme song by Dokken. Likewise, The Dream Master also has something of a theme song: “Nightmare” by Tuesday Knight (who also plays Kristen Parker in the film), which plays in the film’s opening credits. Knight’s song is as fun as it is catchy, but it’s only the first of several tracks used throughout the film.

Other songs include “I Want Your (Hands on Me)” by Sinéad O’Connor, “Back to the Wall” by Divinyl, and “Anything, Anything” by Dramarama, to name a few. It’s worth noting that for the most part, these aren’t needle drops meant to hype you up as a viewer. Often, the music heard in The Dream Master are merely songs the characters are listening to on the radio, such as when Debbie is listening to Sinéad O’Connor as she’s working out. But in a way, this makes the music feel more natural to the world of the film, as it’s just part of the characters’ everyday existence. By extension, it helps the teens of Elm Street 4 to feel like genuine teens of the ’80s.

The Dream Master Is Remembered as “The MTV Nightmare”

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Through its colorful visuals and rapidly moving camera, The Dream Master has been remembered as “The MTV Nightmare.” Certainly, it feels like a music video at times, and the film’s soundtrack has a lot to do with that. Every song used in The Dream Master is from an artist who would have been on MTV. The characters in the movie listen to them because the teens watching the movie would have been too. It was these teens who flocked to the Elm Street movies.

In this regard, The Dream Master captures not just its audience, but the culture in which they lived. Now, you could say that, of course, a movie made in the ’80s is going to have an ’80s aesthetic, and that may be true, but The Dream Master is soaked in it. Every shot of the film is filled with the neon colors of the ’80s.

The fact that The Dream Master was at one point the highest-grossing Nightmare on Elm Street movie shows it clearly resonated with audiences at the time. 38 years later, the film remains a cultural artifact in a way few horror films are. We remember the soundtrack as one of its defining elements not just because it’s a jam, but because The Dream Master’s soundtrack defines it as a whole, not merely as a movie made in the ’80s, but as the kind of horror movie which could only come out of the ’80s.