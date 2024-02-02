The Dark Knight Trilogy Now Streaming on New Platform

The Dark Knight Trilogy is now streaming on Universal's Peacock platform - we break down how to watch.

The Dark Knight Trilogy has got a new streaming platform to call home: you can now find Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, and The Dark Knight Rises all streaming on Peacock. The Dark Knight Trilogy was part of Peacock's February content update, and are available to stream as of the first of the month.

How To Watch The Dark Knight Trilogy on Peacock Streaming

To watch The Dark Knight Trilogy on Peacock, you will need one of the paid subscription plans for the service. Peacock subscription plans start at $5.99/month for an ad-supported plan or $11.99/month for an ad-free plan that also offers offline downloads and 24/7 LIVE TV access to the local NBC channel programming.

What Are The Dark Knight Trilogy Movies About?

(Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Batman Begins (2005) – "When his parents are killed, billionaire playboy Bruce Wayne relocates to Asia, where he is mentored by Henri Ducard and Ra's Al Ghul in how to fight evil. When learning about the plan to wipe out evil in Gotham City by Ducard, Bruce prevents this plan from getting any further and heads back to his home. Back in his original surroundings, Bruce adopts the image of a bat to strike fear into the criminals and the corrupt as the icon known as "Batman". But it doesn't stay quiet for long."

The Dark Knight (2008) – "Set within a year after the events of Batman Begins (2005), Batman, Lieutenant James Gordon, and new District Attorney Harvey Dent successfully begin to round up the criminals that plague Gotham City, until a mysterious and sadistic criminal mastermind known only as "The Joker" appears in Gotham, creating a new wave of chaos. Batman's struggle against The Joker becomes deeply personal, forcing him to "confront everything he believes" and improve his technology to stop him. A love triangle develops between Bruce Wayne, Dent, and Rachel Dawes."

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) – Despite his tarnished reputation after the events of The Dark Knight (2008), in which he took the rap for Dent's crimes, Batman feels compelled to intervene to assist the city and its Police force, which is struggling to cope with Bane's plans to destroy the city.

The Dark Knight Trilogy was directed by Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer), with scripts by Chris Nolan, Jonathan Nolan (Westworld), and David S. Goyer (Blade, Man of Steel). The movies star Christian Bale as Bruce Wayne/Batman, with Gary Oldman as Policeman Jim Gordon, Michael Caine as Alfred Pennyworth, Morgan Freeman as Lucius Fox, and Cillian Murphy in the recurring role of Dr. Jonathan Crane/Scarecrow.

Villains in the individual films include Ra's al Ghul (Liam Neeson), The Joker (Heath Ledger), Two-Face (Aaron Eckhart), Bane (Tom Hardy) and Talia al Ghul (Marion Cotillard). Also making appearances are stars like Katie Holmes, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Anne Hathaway, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Ken Watanabe, Eric Roberts, Ben Mendelsohn, Matthew Modine, Aidan Gillen, Burn Gorman, and others.

The Dark Knight Trilogy is now streaming on Peacock.