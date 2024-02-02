DC Just Threw Shade at The Flash TV Show

The Flash aired on The CW for the better part of a decade, becoming one of DC's most beloved adaptations. The long-running series provoked a lot of conversation regarding the Arrowverse and beyond — and in the recent annual of Batman / Superman: World's Finest, one of its biggest complaints was tackled head-on. Spoilers for the "Imperiled" story from Batman / Superman: World's Finest Annual #1 from Mark Waid, Cullen Bunn, and Edwin Galmon below! Only look if you want to know!

The first story of Batman / Superman: World's Finest Annual #1, "Imperiled", shows the assembling of the "Just-Us League", a group of fifth-dimensional imps led by Bat-Mite and Mr. Mxyptlk tied to beloved League members. As the story goes along, members of the group begin to fight each other, exchanging various verbal jabs in the process. When the imp version of The Flash insists that his hero had the best TV show, the Green Lantern / Green Arrow imp points out "he fought the same villain for five seasons." This is, of course, a reference to The Flash's long-running feud against Eobard Thawne / Reverse Flash.

Will the Arrowverse Continue After The Flash Finale?

With James Gunn and Peter Safran's live-action DC "reset" set to occur in the next few years, and The CW's long-gestating Justice U spinoff canceled last year, fans have been curious to see if and how the Arrowverse continues. Superman & Lois, which has been renewed for its fourth and final season on The CW, has already been confirmed to not be a part of the Arrowverse's continuity anymore.

"I've wrapped up a lot of things in the series finale, and it ends on a very hopeful note that shows you how the future of the Arrowverse could continue in some way, shape, or form," The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace explained in a previous interview. "It hopefully gives people closure, but also some hope for the future, because otherwise it's very sad to think that there's no more crossovers, that there won't be an Arrowverse after May 24. That saddens me because I love it so much, and it was such a big part of not just my life, but a whole fan base's life."

Will Grant Gustin Return to The Flash?

In an interview with Us Weekly last year, The Flash star Grant Gustin confirmed that he would return to the role of Barry Allen / The Flash, if the circumstances were right.

"I can't wrap my head around it right now, obviously," Gustin said at the time. "But if someone called me today or tomorrow and was like, 'Hey, we have this amazing Flash idea,' obviously it's like, I'm gonna take that phone call and listen to that idea. And I think this is a character that I'm going to — no matter if I play it again [or not] — I'll probably be associated with this character more than anything else in my career, for the rest of my life. So, I'll always listen to any Flash pitch... I mean, it's very, very close to my heart. I think it always will be."

Batman / Superman: World's Finest Annual #1 is now available wherever comics are sold.