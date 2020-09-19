The Devil All the Time: Tom Holland Calls Film “Big Step” For His Career

✖

The Devil All the Time hit Netflix this week and sees Spider-Man star Tom Holland acting alongside future Batman, Robert Pattinson. The movie, which currently has a 65% critics score and 85% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, is based on the novel by Donald Ray Pollock and follows Holland as the main character, Arvin Russell, while Pattinson takes on the role of a terrifying and unholy preacher. Holland took to Instagram this week to thank his friends for supporting the movie and reveal he considers it a "big step."

“The love and support for our film The Devil All The Time has been incredible. Thank you to everyone that has given it a watch. It’s been a big step for me in my career and I’m so glad to be finally showcasing it with all of you ♥️,” Holland wrote. Many people commented on the post, including Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds in the Spider-Man movies) and Holland’s father, Dominic Holland. “Owwwwwwww❤️,” Batalon wrote. “Mum and I watched this last night. Compelling as troubling. Congratulations to everyone on making such a powerful film. The cast were outstanding and setting familial bias aside, special plaudits to Michael Banks Repeta as young Arvin and Kristin Griffith as Emma - both brilliant. And on behalf of the whole cast, Antonio Campos, take a bow. Bravo,” Holland’s dad replied. You can view the post below:

From director Antonio Campos, The Devil All the Time tells the story of a young man in small town Ohio who is being threatened by evil forces. Adding to his issues are the evil people living in the town with him. The rest of the star-studded cast includes Sebastian Stan, Riley Keough, Jason Clarke, Bill Skarsgard, Mia Wasikowska, Harry Melling, Haley Bennett, and Pokey LaFarge.

You can check out the official synopsis for The Devil All the Time below.

"In Knockemstiff, Ohio and its neighboring backwoods, sinister characters — an unholy preacher (Robert Pattinson), twisted couple (Jason Clarke and Riley Keough), and crooked sheriff (Sebastian Stan) — converge around young Arvin Russell (Tom Holland) as he fights the evil forces that threaten him and his family. Spanning the time between World War II and the Vietnam war, director Antonio Campos’ THE DEVIL ALL THE TIME renders a seductive and horrific landscape that pits the just against the corrupted."

The Devil All the Time is now streaming on Netflix.