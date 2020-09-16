Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson's The Devil All the Time Now Streaming on Netflix

✖

While most Netflix originals are released on Fridays, it appears the streaming service is trying its hand at Wednesday debuts as well. A couple of key titles this fall have been set for a Wednesday premiere, including this week's southern Gothic thriller, The Devil All the Time. Starring Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, and many other notable stars, The Devil All the Time puts a bunch of big names in a film that's much darker than their fans are accustomed to. Given its eerie aesthetic and all-star lineup, people have been interested in what the new film has to offer.

Fortunately, the wait for the movie is now over. First thing Wednesday morning, Netflix uploaded The Devil All the Time to its servers. Be warned, though, not only is The Devil All the Time a long movie, but it's also a rather grim experience overall. Plenty of folks will have a hard time watching this one.

From director Antonio Campos, The Devil All the Time tells the story of a young man in small town Ohio who is being threatened by evil forces. Adding to his issues are the evil people living in the town with him.

Holland stars as the main character, Arvin Russell, while Pattinson takes on the role of a terrifying and unholy preacher. The rest of the star-studded cast includes Sebastian Stan, Riley Keough, Jason Clarke, Bill Skarsgard, Mia Wasikowska, Harry Melling, Haley Bennett, and Pokey LaFarge.

The Devil All the Time is based on the novel by Donald Ray Pollock. In addition to directing the picture, Campos co-wrote the screenplay with Paulo Campos.

You can check out the official synopsis for The Devil All the Time below.

"In Knockemstiff, Ohio and its neighboring backwoods, sinister characters — an unholy preacher (Robert Pattinson), twisted couple (Jason Clarke and Riley Keough), and crooked sheriff (Sebastian Stan) — converge around young Arvin Russell (Tom Holland) as he fights the evil forces that threaten him and his family. Spanning the time between World War II and the Vietnam war, director Antonio Campos’ THE DEVIL ALL THE TIME renders a seductive and horrific landscape that pits the just against the corrupted."

Will you be checking out The Devil All the Time this week? What other Netflix new arrivals are you looking forward to watching?