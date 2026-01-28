The Exorcist Reboot Casts Another Oscar-Nominated Actor Alongside Scarlett Johansson

The upcoming Exorcist reboot is one of the most anticipated horror projects currently in development, thanks to the creative powerhouses attached to the film. Horror maestro Mike Flanagan is officially writing and directing this new iteration, bringing his distinct narrative sensibilities to a franchise that has historically struggled with inconsistent quality across various sequels. Furthermore, the primary cast already features Academy Award nominee and Marvel darling Scarlett Johansson and the talented Jacobi Jupe, ensuring that the human element of the story remains at the forefront of the supernatural terror. As the filming schedule approaches, the ensemble of The Exorcist reboot continues to expand with the addition of another Oscar-nominated powerhouse.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Deadline reports that Diane Lane has officially joined the cast of Mike Flanagan’s The Exorcist in a significant but currently undisclosed role. Lane is a widely respected talent who earned an Academy Award nomination for her performance in the 2002 thriller Unfaithful. DC enthusiasts likely recognize her as the Snyderverse’s Martha Kent, appearing in films such as Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Recently, Lane also appeared in the FX series Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, further demonstrating her ability to navigate emotionally charged character studies, a skill that will come in handy for The Exorcist.

Why Is Mike Flanagan’s The Exorcist Such an Exciting Project?

Image courtesy of Warner Bros.

The Exorcist franchise has experienced a turbulent journey since the original William Friedkin masterpiece. While the 1973 film remains a cultural touchstone, the subsequent sequels and prequels often failed to capture the same psychological depth. Most recently, The Exorcist: Believer was intended to launch a brand-new trilogy for Universal Pictures, yet the film faced harsh critical reception and underwhelming financial returns. Instead of forcing a continuation of that specific storyline, the studio scrapped those plans in favor of Flanagan’s “radical new take.” This decision grants Flanagan the creative freedom to ignore the baggage of recent failures and focus on a standalone vision.

Flanagan has a proven track record of delivering horror stories that function as both terrifying spectacles and intriguing adaptations, such as The Fall of House Usher, The Haunting of Hill House, and Gerald’s Game. His work on Doctor Sleep also showcases his ability to tap into a well-established cinematic world while simultaneously respecting the conflicting legacies of Stephen King and Stanley Kubrick. This specific skill set makes him the ideal choice to tackle a property as beloved as The Exorcist. The director understands that the true power of horror lies in the emotional weight of its characters and the grounded reality of their suffering. The original The Exorcist succeeded because viewers cared deeply for the MacNeil family, and Flanagan’s emphasis on character arcs suggests he will replicate that focus.

The fact that The Exorcist reboot is onboarding such a talented cast serves as another excellent sign for the project’s quality. Actors like Johansson and Lane possess the gravitas required to sell the internal struggles of characters facing the ultimate evil. Their presence ensures that the film will likely lean into the psychological drama of the first movie, rather than relying on the bombastic exorcism sequences that have become a cliché of the genre. Ultimately, the combination of a director with a pristine reputation for high-concept horror and a cast of Academy Award-nominated performers suggests that The Exorcist is finally in the right hands.

The Exorcist is scheduled to be released in theaters on March 12, 2027.

Do you think Mike Flanagan is the right choice to fix The Exorcist franchise? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!