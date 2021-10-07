The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham Share First Set Photo

The boys are back! It’s been seven years since The Expendables 3 hit theaters, but Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham have finally begun filming The Expendables 4. When the fourth installment was first announced, it was unclear if the movie was going to be an official fourth film or a spin-off about Statham’s character, Lee Christmas. However, according to The Hollywood Reporter, it appears the movie will be a little bit of both. The Expendables 4 is still keeping the franchise title but is expected to give more emphasis to Statham’s character. The movie began production this month, and both Stallone and Statham just shared a photo of them together in their iconic costumes.

“Having a great time at work with my great friend Jason on the new EXPENDABLES !!!,” Stallone captioned his post. “Back in business with the main man @officialslystallone,” Statham captioned the same photo. You can check out the image from Statham’s Instagram below:

According to THR, Andy Garcia is making his franchise debut alongside returning stars Statham, Stallone, Dolph Lundgren, and Randy Couture. Expendables first-timers also include Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Megan Fox, and Tony Jaa. The film is set to be directed by former stuntman Scott Waugh, who also helmed Need For Speed. Currently, there’s no word on whether or not any of the other big names will be returning for the fourth installment. Previous Expendables movies have featured Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jet Li, Bruce Willis, Terry Crews, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Harrison Ford, Wesley Snipes, Antonio Banderas, Mickey Rourke, Mel Gibson, Chuck Norris, Ronda Rousey, and more. Statham is also going to be producing the movie alongside Les Weldon, Yariv Lerner, Jeffrey Greenstein, and Jonathan Yunger.

“It’s so much fun to bring these stars together for a no-holds-barred action film,” Jason Constantine, president of acquisitions and co-productions for the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said in a statement. “The new film will raise the stakes and be the biggest, most badass adventure yet.” Millennium president, Jeffrey Greenstein, added, “Popcorn entertainment is guaranteed.” He also noted that the new additions to the cast were meant to “keep it fresh and fun.”

Are you excited about The Expendables 4? Are there any action stars you’re hoping to see return for the film? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

The Expendables 4 does not yet have a release date, but stay tuned for more updates.