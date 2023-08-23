Expendables 4 Character Posters Highlight the Action-Packed Cast

The debut The Expendables brought together some of the biggest stars in action-movie history for a thrilling adventure full of a massive body count, a tradition that has continued with each subsequent installment. In the years since the series was launched, various actors have come and go from the franchise, with the upcoming Expend4bles recruiting some new blood into the mix. Today Lionsgate has released character posters from the upcoming fourth entry, which not only highlight returning cast members but also offer new looks at fresh faces in the franchise. You can check out the new character posters below.

A new generation of stars join the world’s top action stars for an adrenaline-fueled adventure in Expend4bles. Reuniting as the team of elite mercenaries, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, and Sylvester Stallone are joined for the first time by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran, and Andy Garcia. Armed with every weapon they can get their hands on and the skills to use them, The Expendables are the world’s last line of defense and the team that gets called when all other options are off the table. But new team members with new styles and tactics are going to give “new blood” a whole new meaning.

Check out the posters below before Expend4bles hits theaters on September 22nd.

Expend4bles lands in theaters on September 22nd.

