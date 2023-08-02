Expendables 4 Rating Confirms "Bloody Violence Throughout"

Lionsgate is getting ready to release the fourth and latest installment of the Expendables franchise, and it will bring back a few familiar faces like Jason Statham and Sylvester Stallone. From everything we've seen in the first trailer for Expendables 4, it looks like it will be focused on Statham's Lee Christmas while maintaining that ensemble cast that we know and love, minus one. Expend4bles recently released an awesome poster that shows off the cast of the film, including new cast member Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson. Fans have been wondering if the film would maintain the same rating as the other films in the franchise, which it does with the exception of Expendables 3. According to the MPAA's FilmRatings.com, Expend4bles will be rated "R" for "strong/bloody violence throughout, language, and sexual material."

Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals He's Not in Expendables 4

One of the main actors that have appeared throughout the Expendables franchise, Arnold Schwarzenegger, recently revealed that he won't be showing up in the upcoming fourth film.

"It's done and I'm not in it," Schwarzenegger revealed about his involvement or lack there of in Expendables 4. "I said, 'You know what, we have done this and I'm out of it.' And [Stallone] really understood. I did [the first Expendables] as a favor to Sly. I shot it on a Saturday for two hours quickly in a church with Bruce Willis. Sly said, 'Oh, can you do Expendables 2?' and I did that for a weekend. Then it was expanded for Expendables 3. And that was it. We're going to do something together one day."

What is Expendables 4 About?

Here's how Lionsgate describes the film: "A new generation of stars join the world's top action stars for an adrenaline-fueled adventure in Expend4bles. Reuniting as the team of elite mercenaries, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, and Sylvester Stallone are joined for the first time by Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran, and Andy Garcia," the film's synopsis reads. "Armed with every weapon they can get their hands on and the skills to use them, The Expendables are the world's last line of defense and the team that gets called when all other options are off the table. But new team members with new styles and tactics are going to give 'new blood' a whole new meaning."

Expendables 4 is set to hit theaters on September 22nd. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on the franchise as we learn it!

