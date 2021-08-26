Jessica Chastain Sets the Record Straight on Her Skin Damage from Make-Up for Latest Film

✖

Jessica Chastain is known for an array of roles ranging from Zero Dark Thirty and Interstellar to X-Men: Dark Phoenix and It Chapter Two, but fans of the Academy Award-nominated star are especially excited for her upcoming role as Tammy Faye Bakker in The Eyes of Tammy Faye. During a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, Chastain spoke about the make-up process for the film, but it appears her quote may have been taken too seriously or out of context by other outlets. "I think for sure I’ve done some permanent damage to my skin on this," she said. "When you’re wearing it all day every day — the weight of it on your body, it stretches your skin out." Yesterday, Chastain took to Twitter to set the record straight on her quote.

"The makeup artists for the Tammy Faye film are the best in the business. Don’t believe clickbait headlines misinterpreting me. They just want you to open their links. My skin hasn’t been ravaged by makeup," Chastain wrote. You can check out a photo in the tweet below:

The makeup artists for the Tammy Faye film are the best in the business. Don’t believe clickbait headlines misinterpreting me. They just want you to open their links. My skin hasn’t been ravaged by makeup! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/HcYMS2u8UW — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) August 26, 2021

"People think it’s easier, but it’s not. You have to reach through the makeup — you can’t let the makeup be the performance,” Chastain added in the interview. "She was so emotional, and I was afraid that I wouldn’t be able to get emotional with all this stuff all over me. Am I going to be able to see people and feel free? I just had to get used to it. So much for me is I have to trick my mind."

Directed by Michael Showalter (The Big Sick), The Eyes of Tammy Faye was written by Abe Sylvia with Chastain also serving as producer. The cast will also include Andrew Garfield, Cherry Jones, Fredric Lehne, Louis Cancelmi, Sam Jaeger, Gabriel Olds, Mark Wystrach, and Vincent D’Onofrio. The official description for The Eyes of Tammy Faye can be read below:

"THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE is an intimate look at the extraordinary rise, fall and redemption of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker. In the 1970s and 80s, Tammy Faye and her husband, Jim Bakker, rose from humble beginnings to create the world’s largest religious broadcasting network and theme park, and were revered for their message of love, acceptance and prosperity. Tammy Faye was legendary for her indelible eyelashes, her idiosyncratic singing, and her eagerness to embrace people from all walks of life. However, it wasn’t long before financial improprieties, scheming rivals, and scandal toppled their carefully constructed empire."

The Eyes of Tammy Faye is scheduled to hit theaters on September 17th.