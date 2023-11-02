The Fall Guy Trailer Starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt Released

The Fall Guy is Universal's adaptation of the TV series of the same name that is set to star Ryan Gosling (Barbie) and Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place) as well as Winston Duke (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Kraven the Hunter), Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All At Once), and Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso). Yesterday, new images from the upcoming film were released by Vanity Fair, and now the first trailer is here...

What Is The Fall Guy About?

The Fall Guy was directed by David Leitch (Deadpool 2) and is expected to have a different spin than the show it's based on. Gosling is playing a "past-his-prime" stuntman who finally lands a job, but the star of the movie goes missing. According to a previous report from THR, Blunt plays a prosthetic makeup artist who has a romantic history with Gosling's character, Waddingham plays the producer of the troubled movie, Duke plays the stuntman's best friend, and Hsu plays the movie star's assistant.

Kelly McCormick is partnering as a producer on the project with a script from Drew Pearce who also worked with Leitch on Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. Gosling will also serve as a producer with original series creator Glen A. Larson executive producing.

Will Emily Blunt Join the MCU?

While Emily Blunt's real-life husband, John Krasinski, recently played Reed Richards, she's not interested in portraying a superhero. There was a time when Blunt was almost cast as Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and fans of the actor have been hoping to see her play another part in the MCU for years. The fan-casting has been in full force ever since it was announced Marvel Studios would be making a Fantastic Four reboot with many fans hoping Blunt would play Sue Storm. However, the role is not on Blunt's radar.

"It's not that it's beneath me," Blunt revealed on The Howard Stern Show. "I love Iron Man and when I got offered Black Widow. I was obsessed with Iron Man. I wanted to work with Robert Downey Jr.—it would've been amazing…but I don't know if superhero movies are for me. They're not up my alley. I don't like them. I really don't. It's been exhausted. We are inundated—it's not only all the movies, it's the endless TV shows as well. It's not to say that I'd never want to play one, it would just have to be something so cool and like a really cool character, and then I'd be interested."

Stay tuned for more updates about The Fall Guy, which is scheduled to be released on March 1, 2024.