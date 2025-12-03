The First Official Look at DC’s Supergirl Suit is Here (And It’s Amazing)

Now that Superman has successfully launched the new DC movie universe, Supergirl is next up to bat in the highly anticipated adaptation of DC’s Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. While there have been several leaks over the past few months, the only official look fans have had at Supergirl is in her brief appearance in Superman. DC Studios has started to change that though, thanks to the first official look at the Supergirl costume, and with two key changes from the last appearance, the suit looks amazing.

Fans got their first official look at the new Supergirl costume at CCXP, and Omelete caught some footage of the suit in person. There seem to be two key changes to the costume from its first appearance in Superman, with the first being the larger S symbol. The second is the change to the belt design, which is now completely gold as opposed to the layered atop the red style from the previous suit. You can check out the costume up close in the post below.

DC Studios has officially revealed the #Supergirl suit at CCXP25. pic.twitter.com/TeHZBKt2WE — Jordan Jones (@jordnjnes) December 3, 2025

This spotlight also reveals our first full look at the cape, which couldn’t be seen much in Superman due to the coat Supergirl was wearing. While the last suit was great, these small changes make a welcome difference and help the suit look even sleeker.

Hopefully, this means that we’ll see Milly Alcock as Supergirl in a full trailer soon. The holiday season would be a perfect time to debut a teaser trailer, as the film launches in June of 2026, but DC might wait for the beginning of the new year to release the first footage to kick off 2026 in a major way.

Supergirl is directed by Craig Gillespie and is based on a script by Ana Nogueira, and not only features the full debut of Alcock’s Supergirl but also will serve as the introduction to Jason Momoa’s Lobo. Much of the cast is still under wraps, but we do know that the film will also star Eve Ridley as Ruthye, Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem, Emily Beecham as Alura, and David Krumholtz as Zor-El.

The film will be based on the modern classic Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow from the team of Tom King, Bilquis Evely, and Matheus Lopes, which takes Supergirl on an epic cosmic adventure of revenge. There will be a few changes, including the presence of Lobo, who wasn’t featured in the original, and it remains to be seen how the film will then tie into Superman and the greater DC world that James Gunn and Peter Safran have already created.

Supergirl soars into theaters on June 26, 2026.

