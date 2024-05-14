Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow Gets 2026 Release Date

We now know when DC's Maid of Might is headed to the big screen. On Tuesday, DC Studios announced that Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will be released exclusively in theaters on June 26, 2026. This officially makes Woman of Tomorrow the second film in James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DC Universe, following Gunn's Superman movie, which is scheduled to be released on July 11, 2025. Production on Woman of Tomorrow is poised to begin in late 2024 and early 2025, after production on Superman draws to a close.

House of the Dragon star Millie Alcock is set to play the film's lead role of Kara Zor-El / Supergirl. Craig Gillespie, known for directing Cruella, Pam & Tommy, and I, Tonya, is expected to direct. Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is based on Tom King and Bilquis Evely's DC series of the same name, and will follow Kara across the cosmos as she attempts to protect a young girl named Ruthye.

Who Is DC's Supergirl?

Created by Otto Binder and Al Plastino in 1959's Action Comics #252, Kara Zor-El is the cousin of Clark Kent / Superman, who is also sent to Earth from their dying home planet, Krypton. Shortly after her debut, Supergirl appeared in a backup strip in Action Comics, and became a public-facing superhero beginning in 1962. She made an array of comic appearances — including a 23-issue solo series — leading up to 1985's Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover, in which she was killed off in an effort to streamline continuity. The mantle of Supergirl was held by multiple women in the years to follow, including Linda Danvers, Cir-El, and eventually Kara herself when she was brought back to life in 2004.

Supergirl has been portrayed onscreen a number of times over the years, across film, television, and animated projects. In live-action, she has been played by Helen Slater in the 1984 film Supergirl, Laura Vandervoort in later seasons of Smallville, Melissa Benoist on the Arrowverse's Supergirl television series, and Sasha Calle in last year's The Flash movie.

Who Is Writing Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow?

It has been confirmed that Ana Nogueira is writing the script for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. Nogueira was actually previously attached to write an earlier incarnation of a Supergirl movie, which would have starred Calle and spun directly out of the events of this year's The Flash movie. According to the reports, even though Nogueira's previous version of the movie was scrapped, Gunn and Safran liked her work and gave her an overall DC writing deal. Nogueira is also reportedly attached to write a Teen Titans movie for DC Studios.

"A hearty public welcome to Ana Nogueira to the DC Studios family," Gunn stated on social media last year. "Ana is an amazing writer whose screenplay adaptation of Woman of Tomorrow is above and beyond anything I hoped it would be. We're excited to be moving forward on this unique take on Supergirl in this beautiful, star-spanning tale."

As mentioned above, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will be released exclusively in theaters on June 26, 2026