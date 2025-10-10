All 12 DC Movies Releasing After Peacemaker

After the finale of Peacemaker season 2, we have many upcoming DC Universe and DC Elseworlds feature films to look forward to. Following on from a series of disappointing theatrical releases at the end of the DC Extended Universe, James Gunn and Peter Safran were hired as DC Studios co-CEOs to revitalize DC’s live-action franchise. Gunn announced five movies for the DCU’s Chapter One: Gods and Monsters in January 2023, including one that has already become a success for the franchise, Superman.

Superman hit theaters on July 11, 2025, as the first feature film in the rebooted DCU, and set the stage for many more theatrical releases in the years to come. Only a few currently have scheduled release dates, and not all these movies have been officially confirmed by DC Studios, but these upcoming releases suggest a very exciting and varied future for DC in live-action – and a far more successful one than the DCEU promised. 2026 will kick-start a brilliant future for DC Studios in theaters.

12) Supergirl

After her live-action debut at the end of Superman, Milly Alcock will be returning as Kara Zor-El’s Supergirl in her own solo movie, scheduled to release on June 26, 2026. Supergirl, directed by Craig Gillespie, will put Supergirl against Jason Momoa’s Lobo while detailing her history on Krypton and her journey to Earth. The movie promises to be as fun and entertaining as Superman, which starred David Corenswet as Supergirl’s cousin, but Supergirl will be grittier, more grounded, and a true sci-fi epic for the DCU.

11) Clayface

Currently in production and scheduled to hit theaters on September 11, 2026, Clayface will star Tom Rhys Harries as the up-and-coming actor who transforms himself into a monstrous, shape-shifting, clay-like creature after a tragic accident. Directed by James Watkins and written by Mike Flanagan and Hossein Amini, Clayface promises to be a true body horror spectacular for the DCU. The character previously appeared in animation in Creature Commandos, but it’s unclear whether the live-action version will be the same iteration.

10) Man of Tomorrow

Not quite a direct sequel to Superman, but as good as, Man of Tomorrow will reunite Corenswet’s Superman and Nicholas Hoult’s Lex Luthor after their debuts in 2025. Scheduled to release on July 9, 2027, Man of Tomorrow is the next DCU project being directly worked on by James Gunn, and will team up Luthor and Superman against an even bigger threat, with the former suiting up in his battlesuit from DC Comics. Peacemaker season 2 directly sets up the events of Man of Tomorrow, but it remains to be seen what “bigger threat” this unlikely pair will be fighting.

9) The Authority

Despite sparse updates, The Authority is still moving forward at DC Studios, and the introduction of María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica’s Engineer in Superman might make her full team’s debut easier. The Authority is a group of antiheroes who go to extreme lengths to do good in DC Comics, and often butt heads with Superman and more, so their debut in the DCU could change the landscape of the franchise in some interesting ways. In September 2025, Gunn hinted at the movie perhaps becoming a TV series, but nothing has been confirmed.

8) The Brave and the Bold

While Robert Pattinson will continue to portray Batman in Matt Reeves’ DC Elseworlds franchise, the DCU will debut a new actor as Batman, too. The Brave and the Bold, which may be directed by The Flash’s Andy Muschietti, controversially, is set to debut Batman and his son, Damian Wayne’s Robin, in the DCU. The movie will tell a father and son Batman story we’ve never seen in theaters, and could make the likes of Talia al Ghul and other members of the Bat-Family more prominent in live-action than ever before. It’s unclear when The Brave and the Bold will release.

7) Swamp Thing

Taking inspiration from Gothic horror, James Mangold’s Swamp Thing promises to bring something dark and unique to the DCU. Gunn has suggested the movie will take specific inspiration from Alan Moore’s The Saga of the Swamp Thing from 1984 in DC Comics, and the movie has been described as a passion project for Mangold, making it a very exciting addition to the DCU. Swamp Thing will explore the titular character’s origins, but will set itself apart from previous movies and TV shows, including the Swamp Thing movie from 1982 and the TV shows from 1990 and 2019.

6) Wonder Woman Movie

In June 2025, James Gunn confirmed that a new movie focused on Wonder Woman is being written and developed at DC Studios. Following her work on Supergirl and a new Teen Titans movie, Ana Nogueira was confirmed to be penning the script for a new Wonder Woman adventure, which will be separate from the upcoming Paradise Lost series. Neither have confirmed release dates, however, so it’s unclear which will come first, but the stage is already set for Wonder Woman and Themyscira to debut after several mentions and Circe’s appearance in Creature Commandos.

5) Teen Titans

Speaking of Ana Nogueira, the Hamilton performer and playwright has recently become a favorite behind the scenes at DC Studios. As well as Supergirl and a Wonder Woman movie, Nogueira is also penning the script for a new movie focused on DC Comics Teen Titans, a group originally led by Dick Grayson’s Robin. Nogueira’s Wonder Woman movie is expected to release before her Teen Titans adventure, which means it’ll be some time before this young superhero team hits the big-screen in the DCU.

4) Sgt. Rock

Back in November 2024, it was reported Luca Guadagnino and Daniel Craig were in negotiations to direct and star in, respectively, a DCU movie focused on Sgt. Rock. The movie, written by their Queer collaborator Justin Kuritzkes, was expected to be Guadagnino’s next project ahead of his American Psycho remake, but James Gunn has more recently stated that Sgt. Rock has been put on hold after Guadagnino and Craig passed on the project. Nevertheless, Sgt. Rock, exploring the WWII soldier’s partnership with a female French resistance fighter to find the Spear of Destiny, is still planned for the DCU’s future.

3) The Batman: Part II

One movie that is going full steam ahead at DC Studios is the sequel to Matt Reeves’ The Batman from 2022. The movie introduced Robert Pattinson as the Dark Knight, who fought Paul Dano’s Riddler alongside Zoë Kravtiz’s Selina Kyle, Catwoman. Reeves’ “Batman Epic Crime Saga,” set outside the mainstream DCU, grew with The Penguin on HBO Max, and will develop further with The Batman: Part II on October 1, 2027. Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell, and more will be reprising their roles alongside Pattinson, with filming scheduled to begin in April or May 2026.

2) Bane and Deathstroke Movie

Back in September 2024, Matthew Orton (Captain America: Brave New World) was announced to be writing the screenplay for a team-up movie for DC Comics villains Bane and Deathstroke. James Gunn seemed to deny the details of this reveal a few months later, but confirmed Matthew Orton is working on a DCU project. It’d be great to see Bane and Deathstroke team up in live-action, but the status of this project is still uncertain. It was, however, reported that the script had been submitted to DC Studios in July 2025, which could hint at the project moving forward quickly.

1) Dynamic Duo

As well as many upcoming live-action movies, DC Studios and Warner Bros. Pictures Animation are also working on an animated Dynamic Duo movie. This will be the first feature length movie from animation studio Swaybox, and will include James Gunn and Matt Reeves as producers. This movie will partner Dick Grayson and Jason Todd, two former Batman sidekicks, who are tested by their diverging ideas. The movie currently has a June 2028 release date, so it’ll be some time before the Dynamic Duo hit theaters.

It’s unclear whether Dynamic Duo will be set in the DC Universe, Matt Reeves’ Batman Epic Crime Saga, or another DC Elseworlds reality. There are several other movies rumored or speculated to be in development, too, including a sequel to Constantine from 2005, an adaptation of DC Comics The Jurassic League, and possibly movies focused on Lobo, the Metal Men, Static Shock, and more. DC’s future on the big-screen is looking very bright, so we have a lot to look forward to.

