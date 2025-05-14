I Can’t Stop Smiling Over How Good the New Supergirl Is (Review)

Play video

2025 has been a banner year for the Superman family, and now Supergirl is rightfully stepping into the spotlight for a brand new series from the talented team of Sophie Campbell, Tamra Bonvillain, and Becca Carey. In many ways, this is a homecoming for Kara as she returns to Midvale with rather relatable hesitation, only to step into a nightmare scenario. That said, this issue couldn’t be further from a nightmare, embracing classic concepts with a story rooted in mystery and charm, and all with sensational artwork to boot. Supergirl kicks the door down in her debut, and it feels as if the fun is truly just beginning.

It doesn’t take long for Supergirl to make a killer impression thanks to the delightful appearance of Princess Shark, and after this, I’m going to need far more Princess Shark in the mix, so consider this my plea to DC on her behalf. Granted, the gorgeous artwork isn’t just a spotlight for Princess Shark, as Krypto, Streaky, Lar-on, and the two Supergirls all look fantastic and leap off the page.

Carey’s lettering and Bonvillain’s coloring raise the bar on fight scenes and general conversations alike, so whether it’s the Kshoom of a derailed train, the Ploosh of flying chemicals, or the Zornn of a mysterious blast, you can’t help but lose yourself in this world and the moments along the way.

The same is true of Campbell’s artwork overall throughout the issue, which captures not just Supergirl but the person behind the famous red and blue suit. While the circumstances that led Kara to Earth are obviously far different than what most have gone through, returning to one’s hometown after years away is something far more are able to relate to. The time warp aspect of returning to somewhere meaningful in a specific point of your life comes through loud and clear, and that allows the bigger mystery to have something to root itself in as the issue presents more and more questions.

That mystery is compelling too, and as the scenario starts to build in the book’s latter half, the hook has already been set. There are also other characters in the mix with big question marks as to what role they will play as the story moves forward, but I’m already invested in seeing that play out, especially with Lar-on, because you know who wants to see a Lar-on Supergirl team-up? The correct answer is everyone, and I’ve got my fingers crossed as we speak.

Supergirl embodies the All In era, mixing in vintage elements of the mythology with a fresh and modern tone, and it always feels unquestionably Supergirl. If you want a perfect place to begin your Supergirl journey or are simply looking to get lost in a new adventure, you can’t go wrong with Supergirl #1.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Published by DC Comics

Released on May 14, 2025

Written by Sophie Campbell

Art by Sophie Campbell

Colors by Tamra Bonvillain

Letters by Becca Carey

