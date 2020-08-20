Ben Affleck Requested The Flash Script Changes Before Returning as Batman

✖

New reports have emerged that Ben Affleck is set to return to the DC Extended Universe as Batman for a role in Andy Muschietti's The Flash, though TheWrap notes that Affleck's involvement was contingent upon the actor giving some notes on the script. Earlier this year, reports emerged that Michael Keaton was set to appear as Batman, reprising the role for the first time since Batman Returns, though these recent claims about Affleck's return are nearly as surprising as those about Keaton, as the actor only retired from the role last year, due at least in some part to the underwhelming critical performances of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League.

TheWrap claimed, "According to an insider with knowledge of the project, conversations with Affleck started in the last couple of months to pique his interest in joining The Flash. Before committing, Affleck had notes on the script which were addressed in the draft given to him last week, and he finally agreed to join the project in the last couple of days."

To say that things have been tumultuous over at Warner Bros. in regards to the DCEU in recent years would be a bit of an understatement, with the franchise seeing both immense highs and supreme lows with their various projects.

Affleck's debut appearance as Batman came in Batman v Superman, which was a major financial success, as the actor earned acclaim for his take on the Caped Crusader. Unfortunately, the film's critical reactions were largely negative, as were the next DCEU projects he appeared in, Suicide Squad and Justice League. A key component of Affleck joining the franchise was he would get to write, direct, and star in a solo Batman film, but in the wake of disappointing DCEU films, Affleck first claimed he would no longer helm the Batman film before backing out of the project entirely.

Despite the franchise's disappointing entries, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Shazam!, and Joker were all received much more positively, while filmmaker Matt Reeves tapped Robert Pattinson to play the Caped Crusader in The Batman, which once again built excitement for the franchise's potential. Additionally, Zack Snyder confirmed earlier this year that he would get to release his version of Justice League on HBO Max next year, a project fans have been campaigning for since 2017.

While the plot of The Flash hasn't entirely been revealed, it's set to embrace elements of DC's "Flashpoint" event, allowing different versions of Batman from different universes to all appear. Fans shouldn't expect Affleck to appear in any other Batman-related projects after The Flash, but given that his previous projects didn't fully embrace his potential, getting to be part of The Flash and joining the likes of Michael Keaton will surely be an exciting opportunity for both Affleck and batman fans.

Stay tuned for details on The Flash, which is set to hit theaters on June 2, 2022.

