The Flash: Ben Affleck Was "Very Open" to Playing Batman Again

Ben Affleck was “very open” to playing Batman again in The Flash. DC FanDome is just a couple days away and the Internet got a huge surprise when reports of the star returning to the characters surfaced. Now, he will join Michael Keaton as yet another Caped Crusader in the upcoming film. Fans of the DCEU have been taking their victory lap all day long, but it’s clear, whatever hesitation to rejoin the publisher’s movie franchise was either overstated or didn’t exist in the first place. This is a reunion that a loud portion of the fanbase absolutely wanted from the word go. With Zack Snyder’s Justice League on the docket for 2021, it seems like they’ll be seeing a lot of Affleck as The Bat in the coming years.

The Flash’s producer, Barbara Muschietti talked to Vanity Fair that there was some concern that he might not want to return. But, it turns out those worries were nowhere to be found when they approached the actor.

“There have been some all sorts of stories and things he said himself about having a very hard time playing Batman, and it had been difficult for him,” she explained. “I think it was more about a difficult time in his life. When we approached him, he’s now in a very different time in his life. He was very open to it, which was a bit of a surprise to us. It was a question mark.”

“We are all human and go through great times in our lives and terrible times in our lives,” she continued. “Right now he’s in a place where he can actually enjoy being Batman… It's a pivotal role, but at the same time it’s a fun part.”

Andy Muschietti also shared some observations about why the star is such a good Batman. With so many different versions of the character colliding on-screen during The Flash, people are wondering who else might make an appearance in the upcoming DC Comics film.

“His Batman has a dichotomy that is very strong which is his masculinity—because of the way he looks, and the imposing figure that he has, and his jawline —but he’s also very vulnerable,” the director said. “He knows how to deliver from the inside out, that vulnerability. He just needs a story that allows him to bring that contrast, that balance.”

