The Flash Star Teases DCU Return

Light spoilers incoming for The Flash! Proceed with caution if you've yet to see the latest DC blockbuster. Though The Flash has been divisive amongst most who've seen the film, one constant positive note from movie-goers has been Sasha Calle's performance as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl. If Calle gets her way, she's hoping her portrayal in the picture is just the beginning of a long career at DC Studios.

"I love her so much and I feel her very deeply. I think this movie was a runway to a better story for her," Calle said in a recent chat with Entertainment Tonight.

"I just want to dive deeper into Kara and her feelings into her day to day," she added. "I would just love to see her in regular clothes, in human clothes. As a fan, the whole time that I was filming, I kept thinking, 'What would she wear? What glasses would she wear?'"

Is Sasha Calle in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow?

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is said to feature a much different take on the character than any we've seen from her in live-action before. Coincidentally enough, Calle's performance in The Flash deviates from virtually all of the character's source material, practically setting the stage for the actor's return.

"Tom has been one of the architects of this entire situation," DC boss James Gunn said earlier this year. "He has been one of the guys in the room with us, along with four or five other writers, and I love his take on these characters, where he just slightly turns them to be something very unique. Within our story, we have [Superman], who had sent to earth and raised by incredibly loving parents, whereas Kara was on Krypton, she was on a piece of Krypton that drifted away from the planet, and lived there for the first 14 years of her life, among a horrible situation where she watched everybody around her die. So she's a much harsher and more f---ed up Supergirl than we've been used to."

The Flash has officially raced into theaters. Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) ventures to the past to change history, resulting in massive repercussions for the future. Forced to team up with another version of Barry, the mysterious Kryptonian known as Supergirl (Sasha Calle), and the iconic Batman (Michael Keaton), the Scarlet Speedster is forced to reckon with his mistakes and save a doomed reality. The Flash is directed by Andy Muschietti, written by Christina Hodson from a story by Joby Harold, and produced by Barbara Muschietti.