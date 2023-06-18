The Flash's Opening Weekend Box Office Is Lower Than Black Adam's

The Flash was released in theaters this weekend and despite a promising preview night, the new DC film has had a disappointing opening weekend at the box office. According to Deadline, the movie opened to $55.1 million over three days and is expected to reach $64 million for the four-day holiday weekend during its run in 4,234 theaters. This is below the movie's projected earnings of $70 million to $75 million over its first three days in theaters. Surprisingly, the movie has made less than Black Adam did during its opening weekend...

Back in October, the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam took home $67 million in its first three days. However, both Black Adam and The Flash earned more that Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which was released earlier this year, and took home $30.5 million in its first weekend. While The Flash's earnings this weekend are disappointing, the lower numbers could be a result of the recent changes to DC Studios. With James Gunn and Peter Safran taking over as co-CEOs, there are many big changes on the horizon, and the upcoming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom could be the final movie of the Snyderverse era that started with Man of Steel back in 2013. With this era of the franchise winding down with no clear ending, folks could be waiting to see what the Gunna and Safran's revamp has in store.

In addition to an uncertain future for DC, The Flash is also getting mixed reviews. Currently, the film is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 67% critics score and an 86% audience score.

Will Blue Beetle Be Part of the New DC Universe?

Blue Beetle is hitting theaters in August and will see Xolo Maridueña taking on the role of Jaime Reyes, the comics hero who becomes fused to an alien scarab and gains superpowers.

"I mean the first DCU character for sure is Blue Beetle and the first DCU movie is Superman," Gunn recently explained.

However, during a recent press conference, Gunn confirmed Blue Beetle was "totally disconnected" from any other DC-related property.

"I think that we've gotten lucky with the next four movies, frankly, because we have [Shazam! Fury of the Gods], which leads into Flash, which resets everything, which then goes into Blue Beetle, which is totally disconnected. He can totally be a part of the DCU, goes into [Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom], which leads into Superman, our first big project," Gunn said at the time. "But the one thing that we can promise is that everything from Superman forward, or from our first project forward, will be canon and will be connected. We're using some actors from the past. We're not using other actors from the past, but everything from that moment forward will be connected and consistent."

What is The Flash About?

The Flash sped into theaters on June 16th and promises to reshape the DC Multiverse with the help of familiar faces and brand-new heroes. Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) ventures to the past to change history, resulting in massive repercussions for the future. Forced to team up with another version of Barry, the mysterious Kryptonian known as Supergirl (Sasha Calle), and the iconic Batman (Michael Keaton), the Scarlet Speedster is forced to reckon with his mistakes and save a doomed reality. The Flash is directed by Andy Muschietti, written by Christina Hodson from a story by Joby Harold, and produced by Barbara Muschietti.