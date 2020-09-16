The Flash: DC Selling Official T-Shirts With Michael Keaton's Batman and Ezra Miller

✖

The Flash panel from DC FanDome had a lot to offer from the upcoming feature film, and now you can wear some of that around the house. Merch house Design by Humans (H/T CBR) has debuted two new shirts for their line of Flash clothing featuring some of the concept art revealed for the movie at FanDome. The first is of the new suit Ezra Miller will wear in the upcoming film and the second feature's Miller's Scarlet Speedster with Michael Keaton's Batman. Both shirts also feature the DC FanDome logo and say "2020" in the cornern. You can grab one for yourself by clicking here with each shirt running $26.

Keaton's return to the DC franchise will mark his first time putting on the cowl since 1992's Batman Returns but he won't be the only Dark Knight that appears in the film as Ben Affleck will also be back in the cape. According to director Andy Muschietti, Barry's connection to the Affleck Batman is what really sets the stage for Keaton's debut in the movie.

(Photo: Warner Bros.)

"He’s the baseline. He’s part of that unaltered state before we jump into Barry’s adventure. There's a familiarity there," Muschietti said in an interview with Vanity Fair earlier this year. "This movie is a bit of a hinge in the sense that it presents a story that implies a unified universe where all the cinematic iterations that we've seen before are valid. It's inclusive in the sense that it is saying all that you've seen exists, and everything that you will see exists, in the same unified multiverse."

Muschietti went on to tease the films place in the DCEU moving forward at FanDome, responding to a query at the fan Q&A portion, noting that a ton of other characters from DC Comics will appear in the movie.

"What I will tell you is that it's a ride," the filmmaker said. "It's going to be fun and exciting and there are a lot of DC characters in it. Flash is the superhero of this film because he is the bridge between all of these characters and timelines. And in a way, it restarts everything and doesn't forget anything."

The Flash is currently set to premiere in theaters on June 2, 2022. Are you going to wear your FanDome 2020 T-Shirt with Keaton's character to see the film? Sound off below!