MIchael Keaton's Batman Showcased in New The Flash Concept Art

The version ofThe Flashwe all met in Justice League is finally getting his own solo movie, but he'll be joined by a couple of familiar faces from Gotham City. Barry Allen will be joined by not one, but two different versions of Batman in The Flash, played by previous Batman actors Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck. Ezra Miller's Flash has already met Affleck's Batman, having starred together in Justice League, but this movie will see him meeting up with Keaton's take on the character. During DC FanDome on Saturday, concept art from The Flash was released online, showing what the team-up will look like.

(Photo: Warner Bros.)

The Flash will open up the multiverse for the live-action DC Universe films, which is what allows Miller's Barry Allen to meet up with Keaton's version of Batman. However, his ties to Batfleck remain strong. If you take a look at Barry's suit in the art, it's a new outfit than the one he sported in Justice League. This new suit was made by Affleck's Bruce Wayne.

According to director Andy Muschietti, Barry's connection to the Affleck Batman is what really sets the stage for Keaton's debut in the movie.

"He’s the baseline. He’s part of that unaltered state before we jump into Barry’s adventure. There's a familiarity there," Muschietti said. "This movie is a bit of a hinge in the sense that it presents a story that implies a unified universe where all the cinematic iterations that we've seen before are valid. It's inclusive in the sense that it is saying all that you've seen exists, and everything that you will see exists, in the same unified multiverse."

There's no telling exactly how much time either Batman character will be on-screen with Barry in The Flash. It does seem like Keaton's role will be more substantial, based on the introduction of the multiverse itself.

What do you think of the new art from The Flash? Are you looking forward to seeing the movie when it arrives? Let us know in the comments!

The Flash is set to arrive in theaters on June 3, 2022.

