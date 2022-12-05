Ezra Miller's The Flash Movie Gets Earlier Release Date

Ezra Miller's The Flash. movie is headed to theaters a little sooner than anticipated. On Monday, it was announced that the film will now open one week earlier than previously scheduled and is set to arrive in theaters on June 16, 2023 (via THR). The film had previously been scheduled to open on June 23, 2023. The change in release date will give The Flash more time in theaters before the premiere of another eagerly anticipated release, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny which will open on June 30th. though the film will now open with Pixar's Elemental. This latest update on the film comes less than a week after the release of a new logo for the upcoming film, which was shared on the official social media accounts for the DC film, though at that time the new logo was shared with the previous, June 23rd release date. Additionally, promo images were released over the weekend at CCXP in Brazil.

For DC fans, this slight release date change is likely to be a welcome one. There has already been quite a bit of anticipation for The Flash, particularly after a brief teaser was released during 2021's DC FanDome that gave fans an idea of what was in store. The Flash is a film that has been in the works for many years, but it's one that editor Paul Machliss says is worth the wait.

"It's gonna be exciting," Machliss recently explained to IBC. "I mean, Warners has charged us with making the best film we possibly can. What I can say is that we're gonna be utilizing… We're the first film to be utilizing some very, very new technology in terms of getting multiple versions of the same actor on the screen, rather than using either locked off cameras or even the motion controls we used in [Last Night in Soho]. There's been a development with some wonderful technology, which I'd love to be able to talk about now, but this time next year once the film's out, we can go into total, scrupulous detail. But that is very, very exciting and I'm very pleased to say that we're the first, certainly on a film of this scale to utilize it. Probably why it's taken so long to finish actually. But it's worth the wait, because it looks fantastic."

What is The Flash movie about?

In The Flash, Barry Allen travels back in time to prevent his mother's murder, which brings unintended consequences to his timeline. The Flash is set to be directed by IT's Muschietti, with a script from Birds of Prey and Batgirl's Christina Hodson. It will star Ezra Miller as Barry Allen / The Flash, both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton's iterations of Bruce Wayne / Batman, as well as Sasha Calle as Supergirl, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Ron Livingston as Henry Allen, Maribel Verdu as Nora Allen, Ian Loh as a young Barry Allen, and Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Rudy Mancuso playing currently-unknown roles.

"In one way, I'd say there's a few villains, or so-called villains, who are in our movie. And then in another way, I'd say there aren't any villains in a way that might be part of the exploration and message of the movie," Miller explained during DC FanDome in October of 2021. "I'm going to say those things because together they make no sense, and it leaves it all kind of cryptic and mysterious. Which is good for a villain to have an air of mystery that surrounds them — until they pop out!"

The Flash is now scheduled to open in theaters on June 16, 2023.

Are you excited that The Flash is headed to theaters a week earlier than planned? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.