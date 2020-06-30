The Flash Movie Producer Confirms News Coming to DC FanDome

✖

We're just under two months away from DC Fandome, a day-long event that is set to celebrate the best of DC Comics-inspired movies, TV shows, video games, comics, and more. While a slew of projects were initially confirmed for the event, we're gradually finding out what else will be part of the proceedings -- including the highly-anticipated The Flash movie. On Tuesday, producer Barbara Muschietti took to Instagram to re-post the announcement that DC is taking fan questions for Fandome. This, combined with the fact that "The Flash (Movie)" is now listed among the Fandome questions website, certainly seems to indicate that the film will have some kind of presence at the event.

It remains to be seen what that presence will end up being, especially given how much is currently unknown about the upcoming film. The biggest update surrounding it - that Michael Keaton could potentially reprise his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman in the film - has yet to officially be confirmed, and would certainly be a kind of Internet-breaking news that would make a splash. There's also the nature of the rest of the film's ensemble, which currently remains a mystery, outside of Kiersey Clemons potentially returning as Iris West, and Billy Crudup reprising his role as the speedster's dad, Henry Allen.

The Flash will be directed by It helmer Andy Muschietti, with a script from Birds of Prey's Christina Hodson, and Ezra Miller returning to his role as the Scarlet Speedster.

"What captivated me about The Flash is the human drama in it," Muschietti explained in a previous interview. “The human feelings and emotions that play in the drama [of it]. It’s going to be fun, too. I can’t promise that there will be any horror [elements in it], really, but it’s a beautiful human story."

DC Fandome will also include Aquaman, The Batman, Batwoman, Black Adam, Black Lightning, DC Super Hero Girls, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, DC’s Stargirl, Doom Patrol, The Flash, Harley Quinn, Lucifer, Pennyworth, SHAZAM!, the Snyder Cut, The Suicide Squad, Supergirl, Superman & Lois, Teen Titans GO!, Titans, Watchmen, Young Justice: Outsiders and, coming this fall to theaters worldwide, Wonder Woman 1984.

Are you excited to see The Flash movie factor into DC Fandome? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

