The Flash Fan Art Highlights Ezra Miller’s New Costume

DC Studios recently released the first trailer for The Flash and it showed us what to expect in the upcoming movie. The Flash brings back Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton as their respective Batmen and even brings back General Zod (Michael Shannon). We also get introduced to the film version of Kara Zor-El / Supergirl (Sasha Calle) and she's a force of nature. In the new trailer we get to see The Flash (Ezra Miller) get a brand new costume that comes out of his Flash ring as well as gives him the classic yellow lightning. One fan decided to create a new work of art that highlights the new costume.

An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Venomhology created a new piece of fan art that shows off the new The Flash costume. In the fan art, we see Miller in the new costume with a black background, which gives everyone a good look at the suit. While we probably won't get another trailer for The Flash for quite sometime, at least the first trailer gave us a great first look. You can check out the fan art below.

Gunn and Safran began their jobs as Co-CEO's of DC Studios last year and it's safe to say that the future of DC is looking bright. When the duo was announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery boss, they released a statement on their excitement for the job.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

The next DC Studios movie to hit theaters will be Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line describe the film as follows: "Bestowed with the powers of the gods, Billy Batson and his fellow foster kids are still learning how to juggle teenage life with having adult Super Hero alter-egos. But when the Daughters of Atlas, a vengeful trio of ancient gods, arrive on Earth in search of the magic stolen from them long ago, Billy—aka Shazam—and his family are thrust into a battle for their superpowers, their lives, and the fate of their world.

The film is being directed by David F. Sandberg (Shazam!, Annabelle: Creation) and produced by Peter Safran. Fury of the Gods was written by Henry Gayden and Chris Morgan. Shazam! Fury of the Gods hits theater on March 17th!

