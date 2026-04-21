The Goriest Horror Franchise Finally Returns After Three Years – Watch the Evil Dead Burn Teaser

Horror movie franchises have had plenty of down times, like the ’90s, when the backlash to a surplus in the decade prior meant the genre was kind of a dirty word. Now, though? In the 2020s? They’re nearly as strong as they’ve ever been. Last year may have largely been dominated by the success of the original film Sinners, but it also saw the sixth Final Destination movie and the fourth The Conjuring film become the highest-grossing entry in their respective franchises. This year has already continued the trend, with Scream 7 managing to reach the same feat, and another franchise just staked its claim on a major release date.

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Sony and New Line Cinema have debuted the first teaser trailer for the upcoming Evil Dead Burn, the sixth film in Sam Raimi’s supernatural horror series, best known for Bruce Campbell’s Ash Williams and its excessive amount of gore, though it seems like only the latter will appear in this movie. Fresh off the success of Evil Dead Rise three years ago, the series is back with yet another new take on the franchise’s story with a new film. Featuring an all-new story from French filmmaker Sébastien Vaniček, Evil Dead Burn is described as “the franchise’s most savage and terrifying ride to date,” and you can see the first teaser below.

Evil Dead Burn Blazes a New Path for the Series

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Despite the major success of Evil Dead Rise, the new film in the series isn’t picking up any of the plot threads from that film and instead setting off on a new story. The official description from the studio reveals that the film follows a woman grieving the loss of her husband, joining her in-laws at their secluded family home, where, you guessed it, some Kandarian demons take over. As her relatives begin to transform into Deadites, the event that was supposed to be about healing becomes “a family reunion from hell.” The new film stars Souheila Yacoub (Dune: Part Two), Tandi Wright (Pearl), and Hunter Doohan (Muse in Daredevil: Born Again). Evil Dead Burn is scheduled for release this summer, debuting on July 24, 2026.

Though the title Evil Dead Burn implies a lot of fires, there are none to be found in the teaser (though the description for the video confirms the full trailer will arrive soon, so expect the blazing to begin there. What the teaser for Evil Dead Burn does confirm, though, is that Vaniček is bringing a distinct filmmaking style to the movie that hasn’t been present in the franchise thus far. In the brief teaser, there are no visible cuts to the action, something quite different from the frenetic style and pacing of the Evil Dead series on the whole. As a result, Evil Dead Burn may very well become the most terrifying in the series since it seems like Vaniček will be allowing the audience to fully immerse themselves in the horror without any distracting changes to the pacing.

Another film in the Evil Dead franchise is already in the works as well, another self-contained movie that appears not to be tied into Evil Dead Rise or Evil Dead Burn. The Last Stop in Yuma County‘s Francis Galluppi is set to write and direct Evil Dead Wrath, which began filming earlier this year, including a cast of Charlotte Hope (Game of Thrones), Jessica McNamee (Mortal Kombat), Zach Gilford (Midnight Mass), and Josh Helman (X-Men: Days of Future Past) starring. That film is scheduled to release on April 7, 2028, arriving two years after Evil Dead Burn.