The Green Knight Home Video Details Released

After having its release date delayed by more than a year, A24's The Green Knight finally hit theaters last month, but for those fans who might not have caught it in theaters or those who might want to make the film a permanent part of their collection, the film is slated to hit 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD on October 12th. In addition to the film being made available for purchase, the home video release will come with a number of special features that uncover the secrets about how the project was brought to life. Check out the special features below before The Green Knight hits 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD on October 12th.

An epic fantasy adventure based on the timeless Arthurian legend, The Green Knight tells the story of Sir Gawain (Patel), King Arthur's reckless and headstrong nephew, who embarks on a daring quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight, a gigantic emerald-skinned stranger and tester of men. Gawain contends with ghosts, giants, thieves, and schemers in what becomes a deeper journey to define his character and prove his worth in the eyes of his family and kingdom by facing the ultimate challenger.

Special features include:

Boldest of Blood and Wildest of Heart: Making The Green Knight

Practitioners of Magic: Visual Effects

Illuminating Technique: Title Design

Theatrical Trailer

The new film marked a significant moment for studio A24, as The Green Knight became one of its widest releases and took in some of its best box-office numbers. Keeping in tradition with other films released by the studio, it was far from being a conventional approach to the source material.

Star Dev Patel previously broke down the film's many complexities and what about the experience most appealed to him as a performer.

"It really is a full meal of a film, in a way. As an actor, I don't feel like I have much precision so I really have to submit myself to the process and, in this way, the whole experience of being in Ireland in the wilderness, being alone for that long, it kind of put me into a very meditative state and, for someone so hyperactive, it was quite beautiful," Patel explained to ComicBook.com. "But it was a really nourishing journey, to go on something like this, and really feel fulfilled as a human. A big credit is to [writer/director] David [Lowery] and the way he looks at things, there are so many beautiful moments off-set. I remember one day we found a sort of nest on the floor and we were just marveling at it together for 20 minutes and talking about it. David's that type of guy, it was just a really beautiful environment to live in for a while."

The Green Knight hits 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD on October 12th.

The Green Knight hits 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD on October 12th.