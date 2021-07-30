The Green Knight Streaming Online for One-Night-Only Event

✖

The unpredictable nature of the coronavirus pandemic has taken a major toll on movie theaters, seeing some studios pivoting to offer their theatrical releases in-home through a variety of platforms, with A24 Films confirming that its latest, The Green Knight, will be available to stream during a one-night-only event on August 18th. While studios like Warner Bros. are debuting their releases on HBO Max the same day they land in theaters and with Disney offering viewings through their Disney+ Premier Access platform, A24 is offering The Green Knight only for a brief period of time for those audiences who might not yet be able to witness the experience in theaters. You can head to A24's screening room for a complete breakdown on the experience.

The process will operate similarly to other VOD offerings, with fans able to purchase their screening "ticket" for $20 up through the designated start time on August 18th, with audiences then having a four-hour window in which to start the film on that date. By setting these criteria, it will likely result in audiences generating social media conversations about the film, as opposed to when audiences can choose to watch a film On Demand any day or time they want.

The Green Knight has marked one of the widest releases for an A24, with the adaptation originally having been slated to hit theaters last year, only for the pandemic to thwart those plans.

An epic fantasy adventure based on the timeless Arthurian legend, The Green Knight tells the story of Sir Gawain (Patel), King Arthur's reckless and headstrong nephew, who embarks on a daring quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight, a gigantic emerald-skinned stranger and tester of men. Gawain contends with ghosts, giants, thieves, and schemers in what becomes a deeper journey to define his character and prove his worth in the eyes of his family and kingdom by facing the ultimate challenger.

The film stars Dev Patel, Joel Edgerton, and Alicia Vikander and comes from writer/director David Lowery.

Star Patel previously broke down the film's many complexities and what about the experience most appealed to him as a performer.

"It really is a full meal of a film, in a way. As an actor, I don't feel like I have much precision so I really have to submit myself to the process and, in this way, the whole experience of being in Ireland in the wilderness, being alone for that long, it kind of put me into a very meditative state and, for someone so hyperactive, it was quite beautiful," Patel explained to ComicBook.com. "But it was a really nourishing journey, to go on something like this, and really feel fulfilled as a human. A big credit is to David and the way he looks at things, there are so many beautiful moments off-set. I remember one day we found a sort of nest on the floor and we were just marveling at it together for 20 minutes and talking about it. David's that type of guy, it was just a really beautiful environment to live in for a while."

The Green Knight is in theaters now and will be available to stream in-home on August 18th.

Will you be checking out the film? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!