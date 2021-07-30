The Green Knight Gets All-New Poster

✖

The summer blockbuster season is officially upon us, and there's no shortage of eye-catching films arriving in the coming months. For many, The Green Knight is definitely one of the most anticipated among them, especially after the first two trailers that showcased what to expect from the Arthurian epic. To get the movie world even further hyped for The Green Knight, A24 has released a brand-new poster for the film. The poster, which you can check out below, shows Dev Patel's Sir Gawain brandishing an axe, with a striking red and yellow typography treatment behind him.

An epic fantasy adventure based on the timeless Arthurian legend, The Green Knight tells the story of Sir Gawain, King Arthur's reckless and headstrong nephew, who embarks on a daring quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight, a gigantic emerald-skinned stranger and tester of men. Gawain contends with ghosts, giants, thieves, and schemers in what becomes a deeper journey to define his character and prove his worth in the eyes of his family and kingdom by facing the ultimate challenger. From visionary filmmaker David Lowery comes a fresh and bold spin on a classic tale from the knights of the round table.

“I was meeting with lots of actors for the lead role and Dev was recommended," Lowery revealed to the Associated Press earlier this year. "His agent called me and asked if I’d thought about him. And I hadn’t for some strange reason, and so I went and re-watched Lion and instantly thought he would look really cool on a horse. I thought, 'He’s going to look really cool carrying a sword, wearing armor, and riding a horse.' And I just was so taken with that image that I got hooked on the idea."

The Green Knight also stars Alicia Vikander (Tomb Raider, The Man From U.N.C.L.E.) as Lady / Esel, Joel Edgerton (Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, Zero Dark Thirty) as Lord, Sarita Choudhury (Lady in the Water, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2) as Mother, Sean Harris (Prometheus, Mission: Impossible) as King Arthur, Kate Dickie (Game of Thrones, Red Road) as Queen Guinevere, Barry Keoghan (Marvel's Eternals, Dunkirk) as Scavenger, Ralph Ineson (Game of Thrones, Harry Potter) as the Green Knight, and Erin Kellyman (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Solo: A Star Wars Story) as Winfred.

The Green Knight is set to be released on July 30th.