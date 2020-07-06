The Guest Star Dan Stevens Teases Sequel Plans

(Photo: Picturehouse)

One of the best-reviewed genre movies of the 2010s is 2014's The Guest and, while it might not have been a major financial success, it has grown a passionate following over the years as audiences discover it on home video, with star Dan Stevens recently teasing that talks of continuing the narrative in some capacity have occurred, though the busy schedules of everyone involved makes it difficult to determine the best path forward. In addition to the film solidifying Stevens' talents as a performer, it also led to writer Simon Barrett and director Adam Wingard, already beloved in the genre community thanks to 2013's You're Next, to make 2016's Blair Witch. Wingard's next project is the upcoming Godzilla vs. Kong.

“We’ve certainly talked about it,” Stevens revealed to Forbes of continuing the narrative. “I’d love to work with both Adam Wingard, the director, and Simon again. Adam’s pretty busy with giant apes and monsters at the moment with Godzilla vs. Kong. Simon and I have talked about many things. A sequel to The Guest has come up.”

He added, “I don’t know quite what form that would take, and I think we are a way off from it happening, but it’s always a possibility.”

The film sees Stevens as a mysterious man who visiting the grieving family of an old army buddy, who welcome Stevens' "David" into their home as they adapt to life without their son. The more time David spends with the family, the more he charms them and their community, only for hints about his past to begin to emerge and tease a horrible secret he's been keeping from everyone.

To say that Stevens' career has been "diverse" would be a bit of an understatement, with his breakout role coming in the historical drama series Downton Abbey before The Guest, which led to playing the Beast in Disney's live-action Beauty and the Beast and starring in the mind-bending Marvel series Legion on FX, with his most recent project being the musical comedy Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga. While The Guest, which has 91% positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, might not have been a blockbuster, Stevens noted the many ways in which success can be measured.

“Simon Barrett, the writer of The Guest, said to me the other day that all ‘cult film’ means is that it didn’t make any money at the time. It’s been delightful that it’s continued to have this life,” the actor pointed out. “Not every film you make is going to have that sort of enduring appeal. For me, in the limited career, I’ve had so far, The Guest has had the longest legs. People just this week, for whatever reason, are discovering it and messaging me and saying, ‘I can’t believe it took me this long to discover this film. It’s great.’ That’s really satisfying.”

