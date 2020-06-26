Netflix's Eurovision Song Contest Viewers Can't Get Enough of Dan Stevens

(Photo: Netflix)

Netflix's latest original, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, has landed on the service and, with audiences having plenty of time on their hands, have been diving into the hilarious Will Ferrell and Rach McAdams-starring spectacle. As with most comedies, the jokes are a home run for some audiences while they fall entirely flat with others, resulting in relatively mixed reviews, as evidenced by the film's 60% positive reviews on aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. Despite the conflicting opinions about the movie, the one thing that audiences seem to agree on is that Dan Stevens' performance as Alexander Lemtov is the comedy's biggest strength.

A majority of fans know Stevens through his involvement in the Downton Abbey series, while others know him for projects like The Guest or Colossal, as well as the TV series Legion. While Stevens may have starred as the titular creature in Disney's live-action adaptation of Beauty and the Beast, his appearance was obscured through a majority of the film as he was replaced with a CG creation.

Regardless of how familiar fans were wit Stevens before Eurovision Song Contest, his performance has earned him a number of new fans and reminded established supporters of his comedic abilities. Scroll down to see what fans are saying about Steven in the Netflix film!