Netflix's Eurovision Song Contest Viewers Can't Get Enough of Dan Stevens
Netflix's latest original, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, has landed on the service and, with audiences having plenty of time on their hands, have been diving into the hilarious Will Ferrell and Rach McAdams-starring spectacle. As with most comedies, the jokes are a home run for some audiences while they fall entirely flat with others, resulting in relatively mixed reviews, as evidenced by the film's 60% positive reviews on aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. Despite the conflicting opinions about the movie, the one thing that audiences seem to agree on is that Dan Stevens' performance as Alexander Lemtov is the comedy's biggest strength.
A majority of fans know Stevens through his involvement in the Downton Abbey series, while others know him for projects like The Guest or Colossal, as well as the TV series Legion. While Stevens may have starred as the titular creature in Disney's live-action adaptation of Beauty and the Beast, his appearance was obscured through a majority of the film as he was replaced with a CG creation.
Regardless of how familiar fans were wit Stevens before Eurovision Song Contest, his performance has earned him a number of new fans and reminded established supporters of his comedic abilities. Scroll down to see what fans are saying about Steven in the Netflix film!
Represent
prevnext
Thought i’d hate Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga because of my love of the real thing, but no, i’m obsessed. It’s a brilliant homage. Can we have Dan Stevens represent us next year please and thank you.— Laura Charman (@LauraCharman) June 26, 2020
Sending Me
prevnext
I am enjoying @netflix Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga a little bit too much. Dan Stevens is sending me— Pop&Fizz! Podcast (@FizzPopcast) June 26, 2020
Pretty Much Perfect
prevnext
Dan Stevens plays a Russian pop star in the Netflix EuroVision movie and it's weirdly convincing. His accent isn't perfect but he's still pretty much perfect.— Havlabar Alexander (@ThatchEffendi) June 26, 2020
The Best
prevnext
OK SO:
I really enjoyed the film. It was inaccurate in parts but this isn’t a film made for us, it’s made for the average viewer. I can see the casual viewer enjoying it. Dan Stevens was the best. stan Alexander Lemtov x— livvy🦋 | blm (@liv_liv_liv__) June 26, 2020
Bastard for the Ages
prevnext
I can’t lie, Eurovision: The Story of Fire Saga made me smile. So many cameos & Easter eggs for Eurovision fans + Dan Stevens’ Russian lothario is a bastard for the ages. That said, both Natasia & Jamie Demetriou show up for seconds at a time & basically steal the movie. pic.twitter.com/wXbN1cHw4s— Chris Blohm (@chrisblohm) June 26, 2020
Stealing the Show
prevnext
“Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga” on @Netflix_CA is *extremely Alexander Lemtov voice* not my favourite, but shout-out to Croatia, the entire 🔥 soundtrack, and Dan Stevens forever stealing the show pic.twitter.com/3xYoxNvFX4— Nives Hajdin (@nivosupremo) June 26, 2020
Carried It
prevnext
just as I thought. mr dan stevens carried that entire movie on his back x— laura 🦇 (@lauzewesty) June 26, 2020
Ever Been Better?
prevnext
Has Dan Stevens ever been better? #EurovisionMovie pic.twitter.com/3T9xZQzGbo— Patrick Heidmann (@patrickheidmann) June 26, 2020
Role of His Life
prevnext
I'm going to go so far as to say, I kinda loved it. The soundtrack is amazing and I need to hear more from 21st Century Viking.
Ohh and Dan Stevens is in the role of his life! pic.twitter.com/b4UqawfDkg— Aisling Ní Ghallachóir #BLM 🧛♀️ (@lingading79) June 26, 2020
Russia for the Win
prev
lion of love is the gayest straight eurovision song and this is why dan stevens should win for russia— alex summers onlyfans | tboss spoilers (@summersplinth) June 26, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.