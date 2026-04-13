New Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping Trailer Confirms the Odds Are in the Movie’s Favor, Promises the Franchise’s Worst Death

Ahead of its release later this year, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping has revealed its new trailer. Directed by Francis Lawrence, and starring an eye-catching cast including Ralph Fiennes, Jesse Plemons, McKenna Grace, Joseph Zada, Glenn Close, and Kieran Culkin among others, the prequel is set 24 years before the original first film, as a young Haymitch Abernathy (Zada) is chosen for the 50th Hunger Games.

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These particular games mark the second Quarter Quell, held every 25 years to celebrate each quarter-century anniversary of the Capitol crushing the districts’ rebellion. These versions have twice the number of competitors as normal, meaning they’re even more deadly and brutal, which is something the new footage sets up. Watch the new Sunrise on the Reaping trailer below:

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The trailer also came after a pair of new Sunrise on the Reaping posters, one showing off the new arena, and the other focusing on Haymitch and the tagline to “Break the machine.” The prequel will hit cinemas on November 20, 2026.

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