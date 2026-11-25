The Hunger Games has made a name for itself as an incredibly popular franchise for nearly 20 years, but it’s true that they made this one mistake. The Hunger Games is once again making headlines following the debut of the latest (and perhaps final) installment, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. This new movie, which hit theaters just last week, focuses on Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark’s mentor, Haymitch Abernathy, during his own Hunger Games and is therefore a prequel. However, the movie concludes with , so attention has understandably returned to those characters and their movies as well.

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Those movies represent the original trilogy of Hunger Games books; however, they were turned into four movies, with the last book, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, being split into two parts. This was far from unheard of at the time. The Harry Potter movies, for example, had the same approach with the final installment in that series, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, which was split into two movies. Yet, in reflecting on the franchise as a whole, Hunger Games producer Nina Jacobson revealed that her approach would be different now, were she to be making this decision again. Check out her comments below.

Mockingjay Shouldn’t Have Been Split Into Two Movies

The decision to split Mockingjay into two movies likely had myriad justifications at the time, from the financial benefits of being able to profit off of two blockbuster movies rather than just one to the doubled run time allowing for a greater exploration of the book’s plot. However, in looking back, Jacobson shared that she would not have the same mentality about it now. Speaking with Empire Magazine, she said, “Even though I love the Mockingjay films, if I had it to do over again, I think both Francis [Lawrence, director] and I might try to do it all in one…Mockingjay was such a big book, and it takes you to so many different places.”

Jacobson continued, “But in the end, I think that Francis and I both felt that splitting them up…even if it did come from an inside-out place of really feeling like we needed two films to tell the story, I think audiences find it cynical. Even if its intentions are earnest, which they were. They feel like it’s a play to make them see two films instead of one.” This is an interesting perspective, and it’s undoubtedly a true one. Fans were frustrated by this decision at the time, not only because it seemed to some like a grab for more money but also because it meant waiting even longer for the epic conclusion. And, as much as Jacobson’s words are likely true, and they did have earnest intentions, the fact is that it did, in the end, mean more money for the studio.

Unfortunately, that backfired beyond just audiences being frustrated with the financial component, as Mockingjay – Part 1 and Mockingjay – Part 2 are the lowest-ranked movies of the original four. Both films come in at 70% on Rotten Tomatoes, whereas The Hunger Games is rated 85%, and The Hunger Games: Catching Fire is rated 90%. (Notably, though, both Sunrise on the Reaping and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes come in under both Mockingjay films.) It’s impossible to really say what would have been better; perhaps audiences would have complained about one movie feeling rushed or what it would have cut. Yet, Jacobson makes a great point, and this does seem like a franchise mistake.

Would you have preferred to see Mockingjay as just one movie, or did you like it being split into two? Share your thoughts in the comments down below.